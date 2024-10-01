Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra to launch on October 25, pre-order starts from October 18

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra

Samsung’s much-anticipated foldable smartphone which is expected to be dubbed as Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra has been in the news since February 2024. The long standard Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched in July this year and was initially, halted the development on the Ultra variant. However, a new leak has suggested that the foldable is still on track for a late 2024 release.

New leaks hint at October launch

A fresh rumour has originated from a Korean retailer that hints about the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, or a ‘Special Edition’ Galaxy Z Fold 6, which could debut on October 25. It also suggests that the pre-orders will be available from October 18 to October 24.

Although the retailer’s listing was quickly removed, a user on X (which was formerly known as Twitter) has shared a poster that allegedly provided these launch details. It further shared the details which include the model number SM-F958- which has been associated with the rumoured Ultra variant.

Special Edition or Ultra variant?

The leaked poster stated a ‘Special Edition’ Galaxy Z Fold 6, which has upscaled the speculation about whether this refers to the long-rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra or a different variant of the existing model.

Furthermore, the poster also included a link which led to the Crafted Black version of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which is available via the official website of Samsung India only.

Crafted Black edition: Features

The Crafted Black edition features a rear panel design which resembles a carbon-fibre weave and has been available since the Z Fold 6's initial launch. However, it looks like the special colour edition is separate from the Ultra-branded device.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra: Specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra is rumoured to come with significant upgrades over the standard model. It is expected to feature a larger 8-inch main display and be slimmer when folded, with a thickness of 10.6mm. The device is likely to be exclusively available for the South Korean market, as previous leaks only reference a model number SM-F958N, which indicates a regional release.

