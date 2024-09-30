Follow us on Image Source : HONOR Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition launched with eye protection, parental controls and more

Honor, a known smartphone brand has officially unveiled the Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition in the Indian market. The newly launched device is a variant of the Honor Pad X8a, but the new one has been designed for younger users specifically. The new tablet features child-safe materials, which enhance parental controls and other creative features which promote safe and interactive learning for children.

Launch price and availability

The new Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition tablet has been priced at Rs 13,999. But for a limited period, this tablet is available at an introductory price tag of Rs 10,999.

Hence, this makes it an affordable yet feature-rich option for parents who are looking for a child-friendly device.

Design

Protective case and kid-friendly pen

The Honor Pad X8a Nadal Kids Edition has been built for students and children being the main focus. It comes with a shockproof body and has a protective case which is made from food-grade silicone. These materials further ensure that the tablet withstands daily use by kids, further making it durable and safe.

Furthermore, the tablet has a kid-friendly pen, which enables the children to doodle, write and engage in creative learning activities on the tablet.

Eye comfort mode for safer screen time

This tablet prioritizes children’s well-being, and further features Eye Comfort Mode, which reduces the blue light exposure, making the extended screen time safer for the younger users.

The tablet further incorporates TUV Rheinland certifications for low blue light and flicker-free performance, making sure that the eyes of the kids are protected during tablet use.

Parental control feature

The Nadal Kids Edition comes equipped with parental guidance tools, which enable parents to monitor and control their child’s screen time. These tools enable the users to have better management of apps and content on the tablet, ensuring a safer digital environment for young users.

Snapdragon Processor and Magic OS 8.0

The tablet comes with the same specs as the original Honor Pad X8a:

It runs on a Snapdragon 680 processor for smooth multitasking

It features RAM Turbo X for seamless app performance

The tablet’s Magic OS 8.0 enables effortless syncing between devices, ensuring users transition smoothly between their tablet and smartphone.

Enhanced visual and audio experience

The tablet further features a large 11-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Quad-surround speaker system, that provides a stunning audiovisual experience.

The E-ink mode and Ambient Light Care further enhance usability by mimicking natural lighting, which reduces eye strain during long reading sessions.

