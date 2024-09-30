Google for India 2024 set for October 3: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google

Google is gearing up to host its annual Google for India 2024 event which is scheduled for October 3. The upcoming event will showcase the innovations and initiatives of the tech giant which are specifically designed for the Indian market. Launched in 2015, this event highlights Google's ongoing efforts to enhance internet access, digital literacy, and technology-driven solutions across India.

Focus on India's unique digital needs

Every year, Google for India brings updates on new services, products and programs that aim at solving India's unique challenges. From advancements in AI-powered tools to local business support, the event will reflect Google’s commitment to empowering the digital transformation of the country.

The attendees of the event could expect many interesting announcements which are related to Android, Google Assistant, and new tools that cater specifically to India's growing digital ecosystem.

Potential announcements in 2024

While specific details for 2024 are yet to be revealed, based on last year's announcements, we can expect a focus on digital payments, AI and local manufacturing.

In 2023, Google revealed its plans for manufacturing Pixel phones in India as part of the Make in India initiative, starting with the Pixel 8.

This year, Google could announce the local production of Pixel 9 smartphones and their availability in India.

AI-powered innovations for India

AI played a major role in last year’s event, where the company highlighted Google Search introducing features to help users access critical information about government schemes.

This year, we expect Google to expand its AI capabilities, majorly in local languages and tools for small businesses, and will further continue its mission to boost digital inclusivity across the nation.

Expanding financial access with Google Pay

In 2023, Google made strides in financial inclusion by allowing users to access pre-approved credit lines via Google Pay. The company could announce further expansion of this initiative in 2024, helping India’s underserved population gain better access to financial services.

New collaborations in Education, Healthcare and Agriculture

Expect further developments in Google’s partnerships with Indian organisations, particularly in education, healthcare, and agriculture. In 2023, Google partnered with Axis My India to launch an inclusive app that provides access to government services. This year could see similar collaborations, with a likely focus on generative AI and its potential applications in rural and urban areas.

Strengthening digital safety

Last year, Google introduced DigiKavach, an initiative to combat online fraud and misinformation. With digital safety becoming more critical, we can anticipate further enhancements to these programs, aiming to protect users in the evolving digital landscape.

