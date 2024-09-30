Infinix Zero Flip launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset: How to buy in India?

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX/TWITTER Infinix Zero Flip

Infinix has launched its first-ever flip smartphone, which has been named as the Infinix Zero Flip. This new launch from the company has marked the brand's entry into the foldable smartphone segment, and further features impressive features like a 120Hz dual-display, high-performance cameras and a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset. The device comes with a clamshell device that aims to offer a premium experience at a competitive price point.

Infinix Zero Flip: Features

The Infinix Zero Flip smartphone features:

A 6.9-inch full-HD+ AMOLED main display and a 3.64-inch AMOLED cover display. Both the display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, making the device ideal for multitasking and entertainment along with maintaining a compact form factor when folded. The device further boasts up to 512GB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM, which includes virtual RAM for smooth performance. The flip smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset that ensures efficient processing and supports 5G connectivity. Infinix has also incorporated a zero-gap hinge design which comes with minimal screen creasing for enhanced durability, as claimed by the company.

Price and availability

The new foldable Infinix smartphone has been priced at USD 600 (which is around Rs 50,000) for the 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant

It is available in two colour options:

Blossom Glow

Rock Black

When to expect the device in India?

Although the smartphone has been launched in the selected global markets, Infinix is expected to bring the Zero Flip to India soon.

Infinix Zero Flip: Camera details

For photography, the new Zero Flip smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera system. This includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

The inner display also comes woth a 50-megapixel front shooter, which makes it a solid choice for selfies and vlogging.

Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

The device will include an AI Vlog Mode, that guides the users to create professional-grade vlogs with ease.

Battery and charging capabilities

The foldable smartphone is backed by a 4,720mAh battery which further supports 70W fast charging and 10W wired reverse charging. Meaning, it provides a decent battery life for everyday use.

Highlight features

The foldable handset highlights the integration of GoPro, which enables the users to control settings and use the phone as a display for GoPro footage. It further offers a Dynamic MultiView Display on the cover screen, where users can add animated pets and shortcuts to apps like YouTube and WhatsApp. The device supports Google Gemini technology, offering an AI-powered NFC wallet for contactless payments, along with AI-assisted features for calls as well as photography. AI noise reduction also helps in enhancing the audio quality during calls and video recordings.

ALSO READ: Gmail brings a Smart Reply feature: No need to type responses anymore!

ALSO READ: Vodafone Idea’s budget plan under Rs 500: Details here