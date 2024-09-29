Vodafone Idea’s budget plan under Rs 500: Details here

Sunday, September 29, 2024
     
Vodafone Idea offers a diverse range of prepaid plans in the 28-day validity segment, from budget-friendly options to premium packs with added entertainment benefits.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2024 19:00 IST
Vodafone Idea, tech news, india tv tech
Image Source : VI Vodafone Idea's budget plan under Rs 500

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of the popular telecom service providers which offers a variety of prepaid plans have been working hard to enter the race of 5G services in the country. In this article, we will be letting you know about the 28-day validity plan which is available from the company under a budget of Rs 500.

Catering to those who are looking for a short-term recharge plan, here we bring nine plans which are flexible and of great value. 

Being the third-largest telecom provider in the country, Vi packs several unique features into its plans that set them apart from competitors. 

Vi Rs 199 plan

  • Earlier price at Rs 179, and the plan has been repriced to Rs 199.
  • It provides unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS and 2GB of data for 28 days.
  • Once the data limit is reached to its level, users will be charged at 50p per MB.
  • This plan is perfect for light users who only need minimal data and standard calling features.

Vi Rs 299 plan

  • The Rs 299 plan has been updated to unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day
  • It offers 1GB of data per day for 28 days. 
  • After the daily data quota has been exhausted, the internet speed is capped at 64 Kbps. 
  • Under the Vi Guarantee, customers could claim up to 130GB of free data annually, with 10GB given every 28 days.

Vi Hero Rs 349 plan

  • Vi’s Rs 349 plan offers unlimited voice calls
  • This plan offers 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB of everyday data, but with an additional 0.5GB as a special ‘Just for You’ offer, which totals 2GB data per day.
  • In regions like Kerala, users will get an extra 5GB of data valid for three days. 
  • Furthermore, the recharge plan includes:
    • Binge All Night
    • Weekend Data Rollover
    • Data Delights
  • It further offers 2GB of backup data per month.

Vi Hero Rs 365 plan

  • This is a recently introduced plan and at Rs 365, this plan gives users 2GB of data per day.
  • It offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. 
  • It also comes with Hero benefits like:
    • Binge All Night
    • Weekend Data Rollover
    • Vi Guarantee

Vi Hero Rs 407 plan

  • For users who are seeking premium entertainment, the Rs 407 plan includes a 30-day SunNxt subscription along with unlimited voice calls
  • It offers 100 SMS and 2GB of data per day, respectively. 
  • It further offers Hero benefits like:
    • Binge All Night
    • Weekend Data Rollover
    • Data Delights

Vi Hero Rs 408 plan

  • Similar to the Rs 407 plan, this Rs 408 plan is bundled with a 28-day SonyLIV Mobile subscription. 
  • Users could enjoy unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 2GB of data every day. 
  • Hero benefits like Binge All Night and Vi Guarantee are also part of this plan.

Vi Hero Rs 409 plan

  • The Rs 409 plan has been designed for heavy data users
  • It offers 2.5GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS every day for the users. 
  • Post daily limit (data), the internet speed will reduce to 64 Kbps.
  • The plan also includes Hero benefits like:
    • Binge All Night
    • Data Delights

Vi Hero Rs 449 plan

  • Available exclusively through the Vi app or website, this recharge plan offers 3GB of data per day 
  • This plan is valid for 28 days. In addition to this, the plan offers an extra 2 days of validity to the users, which extends the plan to 30 days. 
  • It comes with Hero benefits like:
    • Binge All Night
    • Weekend Data Rollover
    • Vi Guarantee 

Vi Hero Rs 469 plan

  • For entertainment lovers, this recharge plan offers a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. 
  • It offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 2.5GB of data per day.
  • Hero benefits like:
    • Binge All Night
    • Data Delights
    • Vi Guarantee 

Whether you are a light user or someone who needs a lot of daily data, Vodafone Idea has several plans to look for, as per the requirement. 

