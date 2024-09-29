Vodafone Idea’s budget plan under Rs 500: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : VI Vodafone Idea’s budget plan under Rs 500

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of the popular telecom service providers which offers a variety of prepaid plans have been working hard to enter the race of 5G services in the country. In this article, we will be letting you know about the 28-day validity plan which is available from the company under a budget of Rs 500.

Catering to those who are looking for a short-term recharge plan, here we bring nine plans which are flexible and of great value.

Being the third-largest telecom provider in the country, Vi packs several unique features into its plans that set them apart from competitors.

Vi Rs 199 plan

Earlier price at Rs 179, and the plan has been repriced to Rs 199.

It provides unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS and 2GB of data for 28 days.

Once the data limit is reached to its level, users will be charged at 50p per MB.

This plan is perfect for light users who only need minimal data and standard calling features.

Vi Rs 299 plan

The Rs 299 plan has been updated to unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day

It offers 1GB of data per day for 28 days.

After the daily data quota has been exhausted, the internet speed is capped at 64 Kbps.

Under the Vi Guarantee, customers could claim up to 130GB of free data annually, with 10GB given every 28 days.

Vi Hero Rs 349 plan

Vi’s Rs 349 plan offers unlimited voice calls

This plan offers 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB of everyday data, but with an additional 0.5GB as a special ‘Just for You’ offer, which totals 2GB data per day.

In regions like Kerala, users will get an extra 5GB of data valid for three days.

Furthermore, the recharge plan includes: Binge All Night Weekend Data Rollover Data Delights

It further offers 2GB of backup data per month.

Vi Hero Rs 365 plan

This is a recently introduced plan and at Rs 365, this plan gives users 2GB of data per day.

It offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

It also comes with Hero benefits like: Binge All Night Weekend Data Rollover Vi Guarantee



Vi Hero Rs 407 plan

For users who are seeking premium entertainment, the Rs 407 plan includes a 30-day SunNxt subscription along with unlimited voice calls

It offers 100 SMS and 2GB of data per day, respectively.

It further offers Hero benefits like: Binge All Night Weekend Data Rollover Data Delights



Vi Hero Rs 408 plan

Similar to the Rs 407 plan, this Rs 408 plan is bundled with a 28-day SonyLIV Mobile subscription.

Users could enjoy unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 2GB of data every day.

Hero benefits like Binge All Night and Vi Guarantee are also part of this plan.

Vi Hero Rs 409 plan

The Rs 409 plan has been designed for heavy data users

It offers 2.5GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS every day for the users.

Post daily limit (data), the internet speed will reduce to 64 Kbps.

The plan also includes Hero benefits like: Binge All Night Data Delights



Vi Hero Rs 449 plan

Available exclusively through the Vi app or website, this recharge plan offers 3GB of data per day

This plan is valid for 28 days. In addition to this, the plan offers an extra 2 days of validity to the users, which extends the plan to 30 days.

It comes with Hero benefits like: Binge All Night Weekend Data Rollover Vi Guarantee



Vi Hero Rs 469 plan

For entertainment lovers, this recharge plan offers a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

It offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 2.5GB of data per day.

Hero benefits like: Binge All Night Data Delights Vi Guarantee



Whether you are a light user or someone who needs a lot of daily data, Vodafone Idea has several plans to look for, as per the requirement.

