Vodafone Idea’s budget plan under Rs 500: Details here

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of the popular telecom service providers which offers a variety of prepaid plans have been working hard to enter the race of 5G services in the country. In this article, we will be letting you know about the 28-day validity plan which is available from the company under a budget of Rs 500.
Catering to those who are looking for a short-term recharge plan, here we bring nine plans which are flexible and of great value.
Being the third-largest telecom provider in the country, Vi packs several unique features into its plans that set them apart from competitors.
Vi Rs 199 plan
- Earlier price at Rs 179, and the plan has been repriced to Rs 199.
- It provides unlimited voice calls, 300 SMS and 2GB of data for 28 days.
- Once the data limit is reached to its level, users will be charged at 50p per MB.
- This plan is perfect for light users who only need minimal data and standard calling features.
Vi Rs 299 plan
- The Rs 299 plan has been updated to unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day
- It offers 1GB of data per day for 28 days.
- After the daily data quota has been exhausted, the internet speed is capped at 64 Kbps.
- Under the Vi Guarantee, customers could claim up to 130GB of free data annually, with 10GB given every 28 days.
Vi Hero Rs 349 plan
- Vi’s Rs 349 plan offers unlimited voice calls
- This plan offers 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB of everyday data, but with an additional 0.5GB as a special ‘Just for You’ offer, which totals 2GB data per day.
- In regions like Kerala, users will get an extra 5GB of data valid for three days.
- Furthermore, the recharge plan includes:
- Binge All Night
- Weekend Data Rollover
- Data Delights
- It further offers 2GB of backup data per month.
Vi Hero Rs 365 plan
- This is a recently introduced plan and at Rs 365, this plan gives users 2GB of data per day.
- It offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.
- It also comes with Hero benefits like:
- Binge All Night
- Weekend Data Rollover
- Vi Guarantee
Vi Hero Rs 407 plan
- For users who are seeking premium entertainment, the Rs 407 plan includes a 30-day SunNxt subscription along with unlimited voice calls
- It offers 100 SMS and 2GB of data per day, respectively.
- It further offers Hero benefits like:
- Binge All Night
- Weekend Data Rollover
- Data Delights
Vi Hero Rs 408 plan
- Similar to the Rs 407 plan, this Rs 408 plan is bundled with a 28-day SonyLIV Mobile subscription.
- Users could enjoy unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 2GB of data every day.
- Hero benefits like Binge All Night and Vi Guarantee are also part of this plan.
Vi Hero Rs 409 plan
- The Rs 409 plan has been designed for heavy data users
- It offers 2.5GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS every day for the users.
- Post daily limit (data), the internet speed will reduce to 64 Kbps.
- The plan also includes Hero benefits like:
- Binge All Night
- Data Delights
Vi Hero Rs 449 plan
- Available exclusively through the Vi app or website, this recharge plan offers 3GB of data per day
- This plan is valid for 28 days. In addition to this, the plan offers an extra 2 days of validity to the users, which extends the plan to 30 days.
- It comes with Hero benefits like:
- Binge All Night
- Weekend Data Rollover
- Vi Guarantee
Vi Hero Rs 469 plan
- For entertainment lovers, this recharge plan offers a 3-month Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.
- It offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and 2.5GB of data per day.
- Hero benefits like:
- Binge All Night
- Data Delights
- Vi Guarantee
Whether you are a light user or someone who needs a lot of daily data, Vodafone Idea has several plans to look for, as per the requirement.
