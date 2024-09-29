TRAI’s new rule to BLOCK unapproved URLs in SMS take effect from October 1: What will happen?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TRAI

In a significant shift towards enhancing security and preventing the misuse of URLs in SMS, the TRAIN (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has directed all telecom providers to block unwhitelisted URLs, OTT links and APKs, in SMS traffic which is starting from October 1st onwards, this year (2024). This initiative aims to create a safer and more transparent communication system for Indian consumers.

Key guidelines for SMS senders

TRAI’s direction, which was issued on 20th August (2024), requires all Access Providers to block any SMS traffic that contains unapproved URLs or APKs. To comply with this, the registered senders must whitelist their links on the respective provider portals. More than 3,000 registered senders have already uploaded more than 70,000 whitelisted links on the platform. Those who fail to whitelist their links before the 1st of October (which is the deadline), will not be able to send messages containing URLs.

A safer messaging environment for India

This step is a part of TRAI’s broader initiative to combat fraudulent and malicious SMS content. By restricting unapproved links, TRAI further aims to safeguard users from harmful or unsolicited messages and promote a more secure as well as trustworthy messaging experience across the country.

Ensuring compliance

TRAI has advised businesses and entities that rely on SMS marketing or communications to immediately whitelist their URLs to avoid disruption in services. This move is expected to improve user confidence in SMS as a communication tool, especially in sectors like banking and e-commerce.

