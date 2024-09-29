Follow us on Image Source : FILE Nokia partners with Vodafone Idea for 4G and 5G deployment in India

In a recent development, Nokia has secured a significant 3-year deal with Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to modernize and expand the telecom operator’s 4G and 5G networks across India. As a part of the agreement, Nokia will play a crucial role in enhancing VIL's existing infrastructure, by solidifying its position as a key technology supplier.

Highlights of this partnership

Under this new agreement, Nokia will be deploying its 5G AirScale portfolio, which will include advanced technologies like:

ReefShark technology: This technology is known for its energy efficiency, and it will further play a key role in boosting network performance. Habrok massive MIMO Radios: These state-of-the-art radios will enhance network capacity and coverage. MantaRay SON solution: A specialized network optimization and automation tool will improve overall network performance.

Nokia will expand its footprint by replacing an existing vendor in key regions like Chennai and Andhra Pradesh. It will cover areas that generate over 50 per cent of VIL’s total revenue.

Part of a larger USD 3.6 billion network upgrade plan

This deal is a part of VIL’s broader USD 3.6 billion agreement with Nokia, Ericsson and Samsung, which together aims at expanding 4G services and will further launch 5G across key markets of the country.

This upgrade is said to be integral to VIL’s ambitious 3-year, USD 6.6 billion capital expenditure plan which will help to elevate its network capabilities.

Statements from VIL and Nokia leadership

Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea, expressed confidence in Nokia’s ability to enhance their network, and said, “We are committed to providing a best-in-class 4G and 5G experience to our customers. Our continued partnership with Nokia will enable us to deliver seamless high-speed connectivity, supporting citizens and enterprises alike.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, added, “Nokia is proud to be Vodafone Idea’s partner in the next stage of its network evolution. This agreement underscores our three-decade-long partnership and highlights the trust in our industry-leading technology portfolio.”

A strategic move towards future-ready networks

This collaboration bolsters VIL’s network infrastructure, providing premium connectivity and capacity to millions of customers. As VIL aims at driving innovation and efficiency across the sectors, this partnership with Nokia is said to be pivotal in shaping the future of telecom services in India.

ALSO READ: ASUS Vivobook S 15/16 OLED Review: Sleek, smart, fast and fabulous!

ALSO READ: Sony ULT Wear review: Amazing headphones for heavy bass music lovers