Sunday, September 29, 2024
     
How to send WhatsApp messages without saving the number on iPhone and Android?

WhatsApp Tips: Here is a quick guide for you if you are willing to text someone without saving their phone number. This guide is supportive for both Android as well as iOS devices.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 29, 2024 17:22 IST
WhatsApp
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp is an instant messaging platform which is popularly used for personal and professional use these days by billions of people across the world, making it easy for users to send texts, photos and videos to the users. But what if you need to message someone whose number is not saved? 

Typically, WhatsApp needs you to save a phone number first, but there is a simple trick to bypass this step and avoid saving your number. 

Here is a quick guide for you to send WhatsApp messages without saving the number on iOS as well as Android devices.

A step-by-step guide to sending WhatsApp messages without saving contacts

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Copy the phone number which you desire to message on the messaging app.
Step 3: Tap on the ‘New Chat’ button (which is placed on the bottom-right corner of your device).

India Tv - whatsapp

Image Source : FILE1

Step 4: Open a chat with yourself by selecting your contact.

India Tv - WhatsApp

Image Source : FILE2

Step 5: Paste the copied number into the chat and hit send.

India Tv - WhatsApp

Image Source : FILE3

Step 6: Tap on the number in your chat. If the recipient is on WhatsApp, select the "Chat" option to start messaging directly.

India Tv - WhatsApp

Image Source : FILE4

Alternative Methods to Send WhatsApp Messages Without Saving Contacts

  1. Google Assistant (Android): Use voice commands to send WhatsApp messages without saving contacts.
  2. Third-Party Apps: Several apps on the Play Store and App Store offer this feature.
  3. WhatsApp QR Codes: Scan a QR code to message directly.
  4. Shortcut App (iPhone): Set up a shortcut to message unsaved numbers with ease.

These time-saving techniques eliminate the hassle of saving temporary contacts, streamlining communication for one-time or casual conversations.

WhatsApp’s Latest Safety Update

In addition to this convenient messaging hack, WhatsApp is rolling out a major update in its Android beta version 2.24.20.28, designed to enhance user safety. A new safety screen will pop up when you receive a message from an unknown number, offering options to block or report the sender, making interactions with unknown contacts safer.

With these tips and updates, WhatsApp continues to provide flexible and secure communication options for users across the globe.

ALSO READ: Instagram update: Now reply to Reels instantly in direct messages

ALSO READ: Sony MDR-M1 Studio headphones launched in India With 360-degree Spatial sound: Details

