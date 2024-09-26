Sony MDR-M1 Studio headphones launched in India With 360-degree Spatial sound: Details

Follow us on Image Source : SONY Sony MDR-M1 Studio headphones launched in India

Sony has launched its new MDR-M1 closed-back studio headphones in the Indian market, which have been designed for professionals who are seeking high-fidelity sound. With a 360-degree spatial audio experience and input from top sound engineers, the new MDR-M1 further aims to deliver exceptional audio quality for music producers, artists and sound professionals.

Sony MDR-M1 headphones: Price in India

The Sony MDR-M1 headphones are priced at Rs 19,990 in India and can be purchased via Sony Centers, authorized Sony dealers, Amazon, and Flipkart.

As a limited-period offer, the headphones will be available at Rs 17,990 until October 31.

Sales will start from September 26, 2024.

Sony MDR-M1 headphones: Key features

Premium over-ear design

The MDR-M1 headphones sport an over-ear design with an adjustable headband and thick, soft earpads, which will provide a comfortable fit for extended use. This design is ideal for professionals who spend long hours recording, mixing or editing audio.

Superior sound quality

Equipped with a 40mm neodymium driver, the Sony MDR-M1 delivers sound frequencies ranging from 5Hz to 8KHz, offering a high-fidelity audio experience with minimal distortion. The closed-back structure prevents sound leakage and reduces ambient noise, ensuring clarity and precision in professional audio work.

360-Degree Spatial sound

These headphones are designed to provide a 360-degree spatial sound experience, immersing users in a realistic sound environment. This feature is particularly beneficial for music professionals who require detailed audio monitoring.

Versatile connectivity options

The MDR-M1 supports both 6.3mm and 3.5mm detachable cables, making them versatile for various audio setups. The box includes two cable options: a 1.2m and a 2.5m cable, catering to different professional needs.

Lightweight and durable build

Weighing just 216g, the Sony MDR-M1 headphones are light enough for comfortable use without causing fatigue. They come in a sleek black colour, matching the professional aesthetic.

Designed with input from experts

Sony developed the MDR-M1 headphones with insights from renowned sound engineers like Mike Piacentini of Battery Studios and Akihiro Nishimura from Berklee NYC, ensuring that the headphones meet the high standards required by audio professionals.

ALSO READ: Redmi Note 14 Pro+ and Note 14 Pro launched in China: All details here

ALSO READ: Instagram update: Now reply to Reels instantly in direct messages