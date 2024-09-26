Instagram update: Now reply to Reels instantly in direct messages

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Instagram

Instagram, one of the most popular social media platforms for sharing photos and videos, has rolled out a new feature that allows users to reply directly to reels within their Direct Messages (DMs). This latest update has enhanced user convenience, making it easier to react and respond to shared reels without navigating away from the video.

New feature for Android and iOS users

The new feature is available for both Android and iOS users, with many already experiencing the update. After the latest version, users can see a reply option at the bottom of the reel and a reaction button on the right when opening a reel sent in DM. This update streamlines interactions, saving time and making engagement smoother.

Feature rolling out gradually

Instagram is rolling out this feature in phases. If you have not yet received it, you could update your Instagram app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The company further aims to provide a more interactive and seamless experience for all users.

More features in the pipeline

Instagram is continuously working on new features to enhance user experience. The platform is developing a feature that will allow users to comment on stories, similar to commenting on posts. Additionally, Instagram is set to introduce a new feature called "Birthday Notes," offering even more ways for users to engage on the platform.

