Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Param Rudra Supercomputers: 4 important things to know

India has reached a significant milestone in technology with the launch of the Param Rudra supercomputers, unleashed by PM Narendra Modi. These advanced machines are set to revolutionize various fields, especially in scientific research and environmental studies. Here are five major highlights of the newly unleashed supercomputers:

1. Exceptional processing power

Param Rudra supercomputers have been designed to operate 1000s of times faster than conventional computers. They can accomplish tasks in minutes that would take ordinary computers 500 years to complete (as claimed), demonstrating their efficiency and performance.

Massive data processing capability

The new supercomputers could process vast amounts of data simultaneously, which many standard computers could not achieve together. This capability is crucial for handling complex simulations and analysing various scientific domains.

2. Diverse applications in research

Primarily utilized in scientific and research fields, Param Rudra supercomputers will facilitate advancements in areas like climate modelling, environmental studies and astrophysics.

They will help the researchers to analyze data from astronomical events and natural phenomena, by enhancing our understanding of the universe.

3. Strategic installation locations

The three Param Rudra supercomputers have been developed for Rs 130 crores and will be installed in strategic locations: Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata. Each site is chosen for its specific research focus, ensuring that the supercomputers are optimally utilized for their intended purposes.

4. Specialized functions for scientific discovery

Pune: The Param Rudra computer at the Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) will aid in the study and discovery of astronomical events. Delhi: Another unit will be employed at the Inter-University Accelerator Center, focusing on advancements in material science and nuclear physics.

The launch of Param Rudra supercomputers marks a transformative step for India in harnessing cutting-edge technology for scientific exploration and innovation.

ALSO READ: iPhone 15 at Rs 54,999: Is it the best deal or should you upgrade to the iPhone 16?

Despite being a year old, the iPhone 15 remains a top contender in 2024, especially at prices under Rs 60,000. However, the newly launched iPhone 16, available for around Rs 75,000 post-offers, presents a compelling case for an upgrade.

ALSO READ: How online gaming dragged a bright student into Rs 96 lakh debt: Here's the whole story

The student at the centre of this alarming story is Himanshu Mishra, a bright 22-year-old from Bihar. Himanshu's online gaming addiction has shocked the nation. Once a promising student’s life took a drastic turn as his love for online gaming spiralled out of control, leaving him buried in an unimaginable debt of Rs 96 lakh.