iPhone 15 at Rs 54,999: Is it the best deal or should you upgrade to the iPhone 16?

Flipkart, one of the popular e-commerce platforms in India has launched an incredible deal during its Big Billion Days sale, which will offer the iPhone 15 at a jaw-dropping price of Rs 54,999. This represents a staggering Rs 25,000 discount from its original launch price of Rs 79,900. The 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 64,999, while the 512 GB version costs Rs 84,999. The larger iPhone 15 Plus also starts at Rs 64,999 for the base model.

Incredible savings with extra offers

With attractive bank discounts and exchange offers, savvy shoppers can snag the base model of the iPhone 15 for as low as Rs 49,999, making it a highly appealing option for those looking to upgrade without breaking the bank.

Should you opt for the iPhone 15 or iPhone 16?

Despite being a year old, the iPhone 15 remains a top contender in 2024, especially at prices under Rs 60,000. However, the newly launched iPhone 16, available for around Rs 75,000 post-offers, presents a compelling case for an upgrade.

Key differences: A tale of two iPhones

The primary distinction between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 lies in their processors. The iPhone 16 features the cutting-edge A18 chip, enabling Apple Intelligence, while the iPhone 15 does not. If your main focus is everyday usage, the iPhone 15- particularly the 256 GB variant- offers excellent value without the extra expenditure.

Benefits of choosing the iPhone 16

Despite the price difference, the iPhone 16 comes with several advantages, including:

Future-proofing : The A18 chip ensures extended software support and compatibility with upcoming features.

: The A18 chip ensures extended software support and compatibility with upcoming features. Gaming capabilities : The iPhone 16 is the most affordable model that runs AAA titles smoothly.

: The iPhone 16 is the most affordable model that runs AAA titles smoothly. Enhanced features: It includes a new camera capture button and an action button for added functionality.

Identical designs, similar experiences

Aside from these differences, the iPhone 15 and 16 are nearly identical in design and features. Both boast a compact 6.1-inch 60Hz display with Dynamic Island, USB-C charging, and similar camera systems, albeit with slight sensor orientation differences.

