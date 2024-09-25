Follow us on Image Source : AP Spotify expands ‘AI Playlists’ feature to more countries: Is India included?

Spotify has started rolling out its highly anticipated ‘AI Playlists’ feature to more countries and started enabling users to create custom music lists with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). However, Indian users will have to wait for the new feature as it is yet to arrive in India.

Here's everything you need to know about this new feature and its global expansion.

AI Playlists: Expanded rollout

Initially available only for the Beta testers, Spotify’s AI Playlists is now expanding to Spotify Premium users in more countries. Earlier, it was available in a limited number of regions, and now it is available in countries like:

US

Canada

New Zealand

Ireland

Unfortunately, India is not on the list yet, but we are hoping it to arrive in the next updates (which will arrive, but no timeline has been specified by the time of writing).

AI Playlists: What is it?

Spotify’s AI Playlists is a new tool which has been designed to curate personalized music experiences for the users. By integrating artificial intelligence, Spotify could create custom playlists which are based on user prompts.

Whether you type in a mood, activity, place or even something quirky- like your favourite movie character, AI will generate a playlist which will be tailored as per the user’s preferences.

Furthermore, for user-generated prompts, Spotify will also offer pre-built suggestions to make it easier for users to discover new tracks.

This new AI feature is available for both- Android and iOS Premium users, only in the eligible countries.

How does the ‘AI Playlists’ feature work?

Creating a personalized AI playlist is simple and here’s what you need to do:

Open your Spotify app Go to ‘Your Library’ Tap the ‘+’ button which is located in the top-right corner There, select the ‘AI Playlist’ option from the menu. Choose from Spotify’s list of prompts or create your own. Based on your selection, Spotify will curate a playlist featuring songs, genres and artists that match your taste.

You could also preview, delete or ask Spotify to refine the playlist with additional prompts before saving it to your library.

Safety measures for AI prompts

Spotify has also emphasized the importance of maintaining a safe space within the AI feature. The company is taking steps to ensure that illegal or inappropriate prompts are flagged and dealt with.

Users are further encouraged to use the feature responsibly while creating their playlists.

When will it be available in India?

While Indian users are certainly waiting for the new feature, Spotify has not yet announced the official timeline for its release in the Indian market. As the feature expands globally, India might expect the feature to arrive soon but for the Premium Spotify users, who will gain access shortly (as speculated).

Spotify’s ‘AI Playlists’ feature is said to revolutionize the user experience for discovering and enjoying music, offering highly personalized experiences with the help of AI. While Indian users may have to wait for the feature, offering an effortless way to create custom playlists based on user preferences.

