Duolingo launches AI-powered calls and adventures for language learners

Duolingo, the leading language learning app, has recently announced exciting new features at its Duocon 2024 conference. The company is adding Video Call and Adventures to its platform, using advanced AI technology to improve the way users learn languages. These new tools aim to make learning more interactive and enjoyable for millions of users around the globe.

Duolingo’s focus on technology and music education

At the event, Duolingo also shared its new plans for music education. The company has partnered with Loog, a popular portable instrument maker, and held an engaging conversation with Grammy winner Jon Batiste to highlight the connection between music, language, and culture.

Using technology to improve learning

Luis von Ahn, Duolingo's CEO, shared the company’s vision, saying, “We want to provide the best education to everyone, and technology is the key to making that happen.” With the new AI-powered features, Duolingo hopes to create fun and immersive ways for people to practice languages and feel more confident in real-life situations.

AI Video Call: Chat with Duolingo characters

Practice Conversations with Lily Using Video Call

The new Video Call feature lets Duolingo Max users have live conversations with Lily, one of Duolingo's popular characters. This AI-powered tool helps users practice speaking in English, Spanish, or French in a low-pressure setting. The conversations are designed to feel natural and adapt to the learner’s skill level, making it easier for beginners to build confidence.

By offering this real-time interaction, Video Call prepares learners for real-world conversations, making language practice more effective and enjoyable.

Adventures: A Game-Like Learning Experience

Explore Duolingo’s World and Practice Languages

Duolingo’s new Adventures feature is a fun, game-like experience where learners can explore a virtual Duolingo world. In Adventures, users interact with characters like Oscar and Lily while applying their language skills to real-life scenarios, such as ordering coffee or getting a passport checked. This interactive feature makes learning more engaging and helps users apply what they’ve learned in a practical way.

Available on both Android and iOS, Adventures is designed to blend entertainment with education, making language learning enjoyable for users of all levels.

Expanding into music: New electric piano and popular songs

Duolingo partners with loog for music learning

In addition to language learning, Duolingo is expanding its Music course. The company has partnered with Loog to create a special electric piano for music learners. This compact three-octave piano will be available for pre-order at $250 and is designed to work perfectly with Duolingo’s music lessons.

Thanks to a partnership with Sony Music, learners can also play along to popular songs from famous artists, adding a fun, musical twist to their lessons.

A conversation with grammy-winner Jon Batiste

At Duocon 2024, Grammy-winning artist Jon Batiste shared his thoughts on the connections between music, language, and culture. He highlighted how Duolingo’s approach helps people around the world connect through these creative outlets.

