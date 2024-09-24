Tecno Pop 9 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 6300: Price, features and availability

Follow us on Image Source : TECNO Tecno Pop 9 5G

Tecno has launched its latest budget-friendly smartphone in India, the Tecno Pop 9 5G, which offers impressive features at an affordable price. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the device comes with a 48MP rear camera and NFC support, making it a great option for entry-level 5G users. This release follows the success of the Tecno Pop 8 earlier this year.

Tecno Pop 9 5G Price and Pre-Booking Details

Variants and price:

The Tecno Pop 9 5G starts at Rs 8,499 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The higher-end variant with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999.

Pre-booking:

Pre-orders are available via Amazon India, with sales beginning on October 7.

Customers can pre-book the phone by paying Rs 499, which will be refunded as Amazon Pay Balance upon full purchase.

Colours:

The smartphone is available in: Aurora Cloud Azure Sky Midnight Shadow



Specifications

The Tecno Pop 9 5G comes with a 120Hz refresh rate LCD, although the exact screen size has yet to be revealed. The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, making it a strong contender in the budget segment.

48MP camera and Dolby Atmos sound

For photography, the Tecno Pop 9 5G features a 48MP Sony IMX582 rear shooter with an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone comes with Dolby Atmos support with dual speakers for enhanced sound quality.

Battery and NFC support

The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, offering extended usage without frequent recharging.

It also comes with NFC and an infrared (IR) transmitter.

And it comes with an IP54 rating, ensuring protection against dust and splashes.

Overall, this smartphone stands under the budget segment of Rs 9,000, and it looks like its a worth choice for those who are looking forward to buying a device under budget.

ALSO READ: Meta Connect 2024: From Quest 3S VR to Orion AR Glasses – What to expect?

ALSO READ: OPPO F27 5G Review: A stylish mid-range contender with balanced features