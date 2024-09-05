OPPO F27 5G Review: A stylish mid-range contender with balanced features

Follow us on OPPO F27 5G

The OPPO F27 5G has recently entered the Indian market with many mid-range smartphone options. OPPO, on the other hand, has aimed at striking a balance between design, performance, and affordability. The recently unleashed smartphone has been priced at Rs 22,999 and comes with a pretty appealing design. Here is our quick review to let you know if you could buy this device or not.

Look and feel

The OPPO F27 5G certainly looks good with a premium design. We go the Emerald Green variant which looked very classy. The phone comes with a polycarbonate back with a matte finish, which certainly adds durability with a style statement- keeping the phone clear with the fingerprints at bay. It also has a subtle glittery effect when light hits the back, it certainly adds a touch of elegance- very classy indeed!

Image Source : INDIATVRear Panel

The phone comes with a 7.76mm thickness and 187 grams, and it feels lightweight and comfortable to use with a single hand. The company has launched the F27 5G in two colour variants- Emerald Green and Amber Orange. It is further protected by an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

Right panel Lower panel with SIM tray, type-C charging port and a speaker grid Right panel with volume rockers and power button Camera Silicon cover Box

However, the edges of the device are a little edgy and sharp, but with the silicon cover which comes packed in the box, it certainly mitigates the clutch experience.

Another highlight is the bumped-up camera module which ensures that the smartphone stays stable on flat surfaces easily (which is quite rare these days, as the round modules are usually bumped up on the smartphones).

Image Source : INDIA TVCamera

Performance

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, and the new F27 5G is capable of handling day-to-day tasks smoothly, without any troubles like lagging, hanging or heating. But when we compare it with the other existing smartphones which are available at the same price tags like CMF Phone 1, OnePlus Nord CE4 and more, this smartphone may fight for the place as the competition is very cutting edge.

Image Source : INDIA TVDisplay

In case you are someone who is a casual smartphone user, you might not face many concerns when multitasking, but those who are heavy smartphone users who browse, binge-watch, listen to music, take video calls, frequent calls and more, might feel that the performance is a little lagged up. Also, this device certainly is not very great at heavy gaming as per my experience. As I played Asphalt, and Into the Dead games, the device started heating after a while of gameplay.

Talking about the operating system, the smartphone runs on ColorOS 14, based on Android 14. It certainly provides a clean graphics and viewing experience, a fluid experience with plenty of customization options on the device- making it easy to set your device as per your choice.

The smartphone runs on 8GB of RAM, and you could further extend it, which could let you experience decent multitasking on the device without any hurdles.

Camera

The OPPO F27 5G comes with a dual-rear camera setup- with a 50 MP Omnivision OV50D sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The main camera performs well in daylight or good lighting conditions. It captured decent detail with a slightly warm hue to the photos. Also, the Portrait mode delivers natural bokeh effects, but edge detection was a struggle in challenging conditions like low light or indoor photography.

Camera Selfie Decent camera Rear camera Rear Panel

The 32 MP front shooter, on the other hand, was capable of taking clear selfies, though it tends to brighten up the subject a bit too much. Video capabilities max out at 1080p/60fps, and the footage was decent. But it is a must to mention that it was not very good at stabilization and resulted in shaky video during our experience.

Battery

The F27 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and could last for a full day of moderate use easily. As per our usage, it lasted for around 7 hours (screen time), making it a reliable choice for a day's usage. The smartphone is packed with a 45W SuperVOOC fast charger, and it fills up the battery in about 75 minutes—a major convenience for users on the go, but it certainly could have been faster, when compared to the existing competitors which come with faster charging capabilities.

Image Source : INDIA TVBox

Image Source : INDIA TVLower panel with SIM tray, type-C charging port and a speaker grid

Gaming

While the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the device could handle light gaming, and heavy graphic games could be a challenge. Games like Into the Dead, Asphalt, and Call of Duty Mobile could run on the device, but they may experience occasional stutters at higher settings.

If gaming is a top priority, then users are not suggested this device.

Value for money?

At Rs 22,999 (for the 128GB variant), the OPPO F27 5G offers good value for casual users who do not ask or do too much with their smartphones. The device is strong with a vivid display, sleek design and battery life that makes it a well-rounded device for casual daily usage. Today’s users focus on getting a handset which is reliable for everyday tasks, media consumption and light photography when needed (anytime and anywhere).

But with the device, there were several spaces where I think that the device could have been a little better. They are:

Performance limitations: Although the smartphone is a decent performer for daily tasks, still it does not stand out in performance-heavy scenarios, especially when we speak of gaming or heavy users. Shaky video recording: Although photos were ok during the daylight, the videography was a place where the device could have been a little better. The absence of stabilization in video recording was much noted, making the footage shaky.

Verdict

The OPPO F27 5G is a well-balanced mid-range smartphone which comes with a vibrant display, decent battery life which could last for a day and a fine camera for photography. It certainly makes it a decent contender for users who are looking for a smartphone under Rs 25,000 segment.

Image Source : INDIA TVOPPO F27 5G

But it is a must to mention that this smartphone is not aiming to be a performance powerhouse. It offers a satisfying user experience for those who prioritize everyday functionality. At Rs 22,999, it is certainly a compelling option and users who are looking for a stylish device within a reasonable budget.