Meta Connect 2024: From Quest 3S VR to Orion AR Glasses – What to expect?

Meta is set to unveil new hardware and AI-powered products at its biggest event of the year (2024). At the Meta Connect 2024 event, the company is expected to introduce several new devices which promise to make waves in the wearable tech market. Here is a breakdown of what to expect.

Meta Connect 2024: Event details

Meta Connect 2024 will take place on September 25 (2024) and will be live-streamed worldwide across platforms like Facebook. The tech giant is anticipated to showcase a range of AR/VR devices, which further cement its role in the wearable tech space.

Orion AR Glasses: Meta’s latest innovation

Meta is expected to unveil its first augmented reality (AR) glasses, which are internally named as ‘Orion AR Glasses’.

Leaks have further suggested that these glasses will deliver a seamless augmented reality experience with features akin to the Meta Quest.

It will be equipped with holographic displays, microphones, cameras and AI integration. The Orion AR glasses will further likely be a standalone device.

Developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica (Ray-Ban's parent company), these glasses are expected to carry a premium price tag due to their advanced features, speculations stated.

Meta Quest 3S: A budget-friendly VR headset

In response to the Apple Vision Pro, Meta might have announced a cheaper version of its VR headset which which will be called as the Quest 3S. Expected to be priced at around USD 300 (Approximately Rs 25,000), the VR headset could replace the Quest 2, which offers an affordable option for users without compromising too much on performance.

The device is further rumoured to come with 128GB of storage but might lack some of the premium features seen in the more expensive Quest 3.

New Meta-Rayban smart glasses

Meta is also rumoured to introduce new and improved Meta-Rayban Smart Glasses. These updated glasses are expected to feature a sleeker design, improved battery life, enhanced audio performance, and AI capabilities. The product might also expand to additional markets, making smart eyewear more accessible.

Possible software announcements at the event

In addition to hardware, Meta might reveal upgrades to its social platforms, which include Facebook and Instagram. The company is further likely to showcase Llama 3.1, an improved version of its open-source large language model, which signals Meta’s ongoing push in the AI space.

These announcements promise to make Meta Connect 2024 a landmark event, as the company continues to blend hardware, AI, and social media to shape the future of tech.

