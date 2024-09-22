Vodafone Idea cuts down the validity of two existing recharge plans: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : VI Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi), one of the popular telecom service providers in India has taken a surprising step by reducing the validity of two of its existing prepaid recharge plans. This move was made after the telecom company faced a significant decline in its user base which was further followed by an increase in the recharge plan prices in July (2024).

Vi's Rs 479- Prepaid recharge plan

The recharge plan worth Rs 479, was earlier offering 56 days of validity, and it has now been cut down to 48 days. This plan further includes unlimited calling to any network, 48 free SMS per day and a certain amount of data for the users.

Vi's Rs 666- Prepaid recharge plan

Similarly to the Rs 479 recharge plan, this recharge plan (worth Rs 666) also witnessed a reduction in validity from 77 days to 64 days. Also, the plan offers unlimited calling to any network, 1.5GB of daily data, along with 100 free SMS per day.

By reducing the validity of these plans instead of increasing their prices, Vi is attempting to retain its customers without causing further backlash. However, this move is likely to disappoint many users who rely on these plans for their long-term prepaid needs.

ALSO READ: Netflix shocks iPhone users, by DISCONTINUING support to older models: Details here

Netflix, one of the popular streaming service providers has dealt a major blow to millions of iPhone users, by announcing the discontinuation of support for older models. Here are the details related to the devices which will no more support the platform and why the telecom company took the decision.

ALSO READ: Infinix Zero Flip 5G to launch soon under Rs. 55,000: More details here

Infinix is gearing up to launch its first clamshell-style foldable phone, the Infinix Zero Flip 5G. According to leaks shared by tipster Paras Guglani, the upcoming smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 55,000 in the Indian market

ALSO READ: Tecno Spark 30 launched with a 64MP camera and impressive features: Details

Tecno Spark 30 is expected to make a strong impact in the Indian smartphone market. As Tecno continues to expand its fanbase in India, the Spark 30 could be a popular choice among budget-conscious consumers looking for feature-packed smartphones.