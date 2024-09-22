Infinix Zero Flip 5G to launch soon under Rs. 55,000: More details here

Follow us on Image Source : X/ PARAG GUGLANI Infinix Zero Flip 5G

Infinix is gearing up to launch its first clamshell-style foldable phone, the Infinix Zero Flip 5G. According to leaks shared by tipster Paras Guglani, the upcoming smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 55,000 in the Indian market.

Zero Flip 5G: Leaked specifications

As per the leaked posters, the Infinix Zero Flip 5G will be powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

The handset is said to feature a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a 3.64-inch cover display with the same 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will sport a sleek clamshell design with dimensions of 7.64mm when unfolded and 16.04mm when folded.

Camera details

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G is set to impress with its triple 50-megapixel camera setup. The outer shell will house a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP ultrawide camera, while the inner screen will boast a 50MP selfie camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF).

Connectivity, OS and battery

In terms of connectivity, the device will support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. It will run on Android 14 with the custom XOS 14.5 skin and feature a 4,720mAh battery, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

It will be available in two colour variants- Blossom Glow and Rock Black, which makes it a direct competitor to the Motorola Razr 50 and Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G.

With the Infinix Zero Flip 5G, the brand is set to revolutionize the flip phone segment by offering premium features at an affordable price. If you are looking for an exciting and budget-friendly foldable phone, this upcoming device from Infinix might just be what you’ve been waiting for.