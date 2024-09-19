Infinix to launch the MOST AFFORDABLE FLIP phone in India: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : X/INFINIX Infinix Zero Flip 5G

The wait for an affordable flip smartphone is finally over as Infinix, a Chinese smartphone brand is set to disrupt the market. The company is planning to launch Infinix Zero Flip 5G, a budget-friendly smartphone. This new handset is expected to give edge-to-edge competition to other brands like Samsung, Motorola, and Oppo which are already dominating the market with its flip handsets, with devices which are priced over Rs 50,000.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Infinix Zero Flip 5G.

Infinix Zero Flip 5G: A budget flip smartphone

The Infinix Zero Flip 5G is poised to be the most affordable flip device in the Indian market. The news surfaced when the company officially posted a teaser video on X (formerly known as Twitter). Before that, a poster was leaked by a retailer in Vietnam which gave a sneak peek of the phone’s design and Infinix has also released an official teaser, confirming the phone’s imminent release.

Key Features (Expected)

Display: The Infinix Zero Flip 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The cover display is said to be around 3.64 inches. Both displays will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

Performance: The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, making it a performance powerhouse in the budget category. It will likely come with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample storage space.

Camera: The phone is expected to house a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50MP primary camera and a secondary 10.8MP sensor. For selfies and video calls, users will get a 12MP front camera. The device will also support 4K video recording, making it a great option for content creators.

Software: The Infinix Zero Flip 5G will run on XOS 14.5 based on Android 14 and will include advanced AI features for a seamless user experience.

Infinix’s First Flip Phone is a Game-Changer

With this affordable flip phone, Infinix is likely to shake up the premium foldable market, currently dominated by brands like Samsung and Motorola. The Infinix Zero Flip 5G is expected to offer similar features at a fraction of the price, making high-tech foldable phones accessible to a larger audience.

What to expect: Price and availability

Although the official price has not been revealed, the rumours suggest that the Infinix Zero Flip 5G could be priced significantly lower than other flip smartphones in the market. If the leaks are accurate, this could be the cheapest flip phone ever launched, making it a highly anticipated release.

