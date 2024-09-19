HP’s Colour LaserJet Pro Printers for businesses launched in India: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : HP HP Colour LaserJet Pro Printers

HP has expanded its office print portfolio with the launch of the new HP Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series in India. Designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), these printers offer advanced features, energy-efficient printing, and high-quality colour output. The series includes two models: the single-function HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw and the multi-function HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3303sdw.

Where to Buy and Price

The new HP Color LaserJet Pro printers are now available for purchase in India via the HP eStore and authorized HP partners. The pricing is as follows:

HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3203dw: INR 50,304

HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3303sdw: INR 61,181

Both models are available across various cities in India through HP’s extensive network of retailers.

Specifications: Speed, Efficiency, and Innovation

The HP Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series boasts impressive specifications tailored for growing businesses:

Print speed: Up to 25 pages per minute (A4) with a rapid first printout in just 10.9 seconds. Toner yield: 1,300 pages for black and 1,200 pages for colour printing, ensuring long-lasting use between refills. Duplex printing: Automatic two-sided printing helps reduce paper consumption and improve efficiency. Multi-function capabilities: The HP Color LaserJet Pro Printer 3303sdw offers printing, scanning, and copying in both colour and black-and-white modes. It also features a 50-sheet Automatic Document Feeder for improved productivity. TerraJet technology: Integrated with HP’s TerraJet toner technology, the printers deliver vivid colours with less energy usage, making them both sustainable and powerful. Connectivity and management: Equipped with reliable Wi-Fi that auto-reconnects, users can also manage devices through HP Web Jetadmin, allowing for centralized control of printer fleets. Security: Built-in HP Wolf Pro Security safeguards your documents and data, while the tamper-resistant toner and firmware enhance overall device protection.

With attractive pricing and innovative TerraJet technology, these printers are an excellent investment for businesses looking to enhance productivity while maintaining sustainability.

ALSO READ: Book your BSNL 4G SIM online and get it delivered to your doorstep: Know-how?

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 14T series to feature Google Circle to Search: Expected AI-powered features and more