Sunday, September 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Netflix shocks iPhone users, by DISCONTINUING support to older models: Details here

Netflix shocks iPhone users, by DISCONTINUING support to older models: Details here

This decision is likely aimed at ensuring the security and privacy of Netflix users. By focusing on newer devices with the latest operating systems, Netflix can provide better features and protection against potential threats.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2024 17:36 IST
Netflix
Image Source : FILE Netflix

Netflix, one of the popular streaming service providers has dealt a major blow to millions of iPhone users, by announcing the discontinuation of support for older models. Here are the details related to the devices which will no more support the platform and why the telecom company took the decision.

Which iPhones Are Affected?

Netflix will no longer be accessible on iPhones that cannot be upgraded to iOS 17. This includes:

  1. iPhone 8
  2. iPhone 8 Plus
  3. iPhone X
  4. First-generation iPad Pro
  5. iPad 5

What is the reason behind the decision?

The decision to discontinue the support of Netflix on the older models of iPhone is likely aimed at ensuring the security and privacy of the application users. By focusing on newer devices with the latest operating systems, Netflix could provide better features and protection against potential threats.

What does this mean for users?

If you own one of the affected devices, you will no longer be able to enjoy Netflix's streaming services soon, so it might be the right time to upgrade the newer iPhone model or maybe an Android smartphone, which could support the alternative streaming platforms as well.

This is not the first time a tech company has discontinued support for older devices. WhatsApp has also taken similar steps in the past, emphasizing the importance of keeping up with the latest technology to maintain security and functionality.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp Beta rolls out new feature to block messages from unknown accounts: Details here

Users who update to WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.20.16 can access the new feature by navigating to:

Related Stories
iPhone 13 gets heavy discount ahead of iPhone 16 launch: Here's where to get one

iPhone 13 gets heavy discount ahead of iPhone 16 launch: Here's where to get one

iPhone 16 series to come with Apple Intelligence AI features: All you need to know

iPhone 16 series to come with Apple Intelligence AI features: All you need to know

Apple iPhone 16 Series launch event today: What to expect, how to watch livestream

Apple iPhone 16 Series launch event today: What to expect, how to watch livestream

iPhone production in India to reach 25 pc of global shipments by 2025: Jefferies

iPhone production in India to reach 25 pc of global shipments by 2025: Jefferies

iPhone 15, iPhone 14 get official Rs 14,000 price cut in India after iPhone 16 Series launch

iPhone 15, iPhone 14 get official Rs 14,000 price cut in India after iPhone 16 Series launch

iPhone will change forever with Apple Intelligence on September 16: All devices getting iOS 18

iPhone will change forever with Apple Intelligence on September 16: All devices getting iOS 18

iPhone 16 Series set to hit Apple Stores in Delhi, Mumbai: Here's price, how to pre-order

iPhone 16 Series set to hit Apple Stores in Delhi, Mumbai: Here's price, how to pre-order

How to find if an iPhone is real or fake? A quick guide

How to find if an iPhone is real or fake? A quick guide

Apple iPhone 16 launch sparks 'Same Old' jokes and memes as internet reacts to the latest version

Apple iPhone 16 launch sparks 'Same Old' jokes and memes as internet reacts to the latest version

Apple's iPhone exports from India surges to USD 5 billion in 5 months

Apple's iPhone exports from India surges to USD 5 billion in 5 months

  • Settings
  • Privacy
  • Advanced
  • Block unknown account messages.

Once enabled, it blocks messages sent by unknown accounts that exceed a certain volume. Gadgets 360 confirmed the toggle is available on the latest beta release for Android devices.

 

ALSO READ: Infinix Zero Flip 5G to launch soon under Rs. 55,000: More details here

Infinix is gearing up to launch its first clamshell-style foldable phone, the Infinix Zero Flip 5G. According to leaks shared by tipster Paras Guglani, the upcoming smartphone is expected to be priced between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 55,000 in the Indian market.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement