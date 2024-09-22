Netflix shocks iPhone users, by DISCONTINUING support to older models: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Netflix

Netflix, one of the popular streaming service providers has dealt a major blow to millions of iPhone users, by announcing the discontinuation of support for older models. Here are the details related to the devices which will no more support the platform and why the telecom company took the decision.

Which iPhones Are Affected?

Netflix will no longer be accessible on iPhones that cannot be upgraded to iOS 17. This includes:

iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Plus iPhone X First-generation iPad Pro iPad 5

What is the reason behind the decision?

The decision to discontinue the support of Netflix on the older models of iPhone is likely aimed at ensuring the security and privacy of the application users. By focusing on newer devices with the latest operating systems, Netflix could provide better features and protection against potential threats.

What does this mean for users?

If you own one of the affected devices, you will no longer be able to enjoy Netflix's streaming services soon, so it might be the right time to upgrade the newer iPhone model or maybe an Android smartphone, which could support the alternative streaming platforms as well.

This is not the first time a tech company has discontinued support for older devices. WhatsApp has also taken similar steps in the past, emphasizing the importance of keeping up with the latest technology to maintain security and functionality.

