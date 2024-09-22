WhatsApp Beta rolls out new feature to block messages from unknown accounts: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp Beta rolls out new feature to block messages from unknown accounts

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature in its beta version aimed at enhancing user privacy and security. The feature allows users to block messages from unknown accounts automatically, preventing spam or unwanted communications. First spotted by a feature tracker, the update filters out messages from unidentified senders under specific conditions, offering an additional layer of protection. This new feature is already available to some beta testers but requires manual activation.

How to enable the feature

Users who update to WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.20.16 can access the new feature by navigating to Settings > Privacy > Advanced > Block unknown account messages. Once enabled, it blocks messages sent by unknown accounts that exceed a certain volume. Gadgets 360 confirmed the toggle is available on the latest beta release for Android devices.

Why the feature is important?

WhatsApp’s description of the feature states that it helps protect users from unwanted spam messages and improves device performance. Automated spam messages can slow down a device, and this new feature aims to prevent that by filtering out high volumes of unwanted messages. While users will still receive messages from unknown senders up to an unspecified limit, the cap is likely undisclosed to prevent spammers from exploiting the system.

Advanced Privacy Tools for Users

This new message-blocking feature will join two other advanced privacy features that WhatsApp is rolling out. One protects a user’s IP address during calls, while the other disables link previews to prevent third parties from accessing IP information. Like the new blocking feature, these privacy options must be manually activated in the settings. Currently, the message-blocking tool is limited to beta testers, with a wider release expected in the future.

