How to identify AI-generated photos with Google’s upcoming feature? Guide

Google is all set to launch a new and highly useful feature to help users identify whether a photo is AI-generated or real. With the increasing use of AI to create fake images, this feature will come in handy to prevent online fraud and scams. Let’s take a look at how this feature, likely to be called "About This Image", will work and how you can use it to verify the authenticity of any image.

Step-by-Step Guide to Use Google’s ‘About This Image’ Feature

Once Google rolls out this feature, it will be easy to verify the source and authenticity of any image. Here’s how you will be able to use it:

Click on the Image

When you come across an image that you want to check, simply click on it. Whether it’s a photo of a celebrity or a social media post, clicking on the image is the first step.

Look for the "About This Image" Option

After clicking the image, Google will provide you with an option called "About This Image". This is where the magic happens.

Track the source and Metadata

Once you select "About This Image," Google will analyze the metadata of the image to trace its source. The feature works by verifying the details stored within the image file to find out when, where, and how the photo was created.

Verify the authenticity

Google will show you the source of the image, helping you determine whether the photo is AI-generated or real. You’ll be able to see if the image has been altered or manipulated, making it easier to spot fake photos online.

How does this feature help you?

Prevent fraud and scams: Scammers often use fake or AI-generated images to trick people, especially on social media. This feature will make it easier to verify whether a photo is authentic or not, helping you avoid falling for online scams.

Know the source: If you ever wonder whether an image you see online is real, this feature will allow you to track its source. You will know if a celebrity's photo has been doctored or if a new image is fake.

When will this feature be available?

Although this feature is currently in the development phase, Google is expected to roll it out soon. It will be available on the Google Photos app and other Google services, making it convenient for users across India.

With just a few clicks, you’ll be able to track the source of any image and protect yourself from misleading information online. Stay tuned for its release to make your online experience safer and more informed!

