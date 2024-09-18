Vivo V40e set to launch in India with a 5500 mAh battery and more: Details

Follow us on Image Source : VIVO VIVO V40E

Vivo is all set to expand its V40 series with the launch of the Vivo V40e. Following the release of the Vivo V40 and V40 Pro, the upcoming budget-friendly device is expected to make its debut by the end of September 2024 (timeline unspecified).

According to the reports from SmartPrix, the V40e will be the most affordable variant in the series, yet it won’t skimp on design or performance.

Premium display features in a budget device

The Vivo V40e will come with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display that boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate. The device features a premium display that offers 4,500 Nits of peak brightness and 1,200 Nits in high-brightness mode (HBM), which delivers stunning visuals and smooth scrolling.

Vivo is maintaining its high display quality, which ensures that the V40e will stand out in the affordable segment.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset

Vivo V40e will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, the same processor which was found in devices like the OPPO Reno12. With this chipset, the smartphone is expected to offer solid performance, making it ideal for everyday tasks, gaming, and more.

It is further expected that the upcoming Vivo smartphone will be priced somewhere between Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 range, the V40e is set to attract users looking for power-packed performance on a budget.

Impressive camera setup for photography enthusiasts

The V40e is also said to have a promising camera setup- with a 50 MP Sony IMX882 main shooter, paired with an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50 MP front shooter, which is similar to the one which was found in the V40 Pro, ensuring high-quality selfies and video calls.

Sleek design with powerful battery and durability

Despite its slim design, the Vivo V40e will be backed by a 5500 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting performance. While the exact charging speed is yet to be confirmed, the device will include an IP65 rating, offering water and dust resistance. The smartphone will run on Android 14 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 14.

Colour and storage variants

The Vivo V40e will be available in two colour variants: Monsoon Green and Royal Bronze.

Also for the storage, the device will be available in two storage variants- 8 GB RAM common in both 128 GB and 256 GB storage.

