Nothing Teases ‘Ear Open’ launch on September 24: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Ear Open

Nothing, a London-based tech startup which existed for a while has been making waves with itrs brand as well as sub-brand CMF by Nothing. Recently, the company has teased a new product launch which has been scheduled for September 24, 2024.

A teaser was rolled out that shared a cryptic message (on Tuesday), that hinted at a potential new audio product, speculated to be the Nothing ‘Ear Open’, which will be a fresh addition to their wireless earbuds lineup.

What is 'Ear Open'?

While Nothing has yet not revealed any further details related to the upcoming product, but it has been speculated that the ‘Ear Open’ could feature an open-ear design, which will be setting it from their existing products.

Nothing already has a strong portfolio of earbuds, that includes:

Nothing Ear a

Ear 1

Ear 2

Nothing Stick

Additionally, their sub-brand CMF further offers Neckband Pro and CMF Buds Pro in the Indian market which are relatively good at performance.

ChatGPT Integration in Nothing audio range

In a previous announcement, Nothing confirmed its plan to integrate ChatGPT across its entire audio lineup. Whether the ‘Ear Open’ will feature this integration remains to be seen, but it could offer AI-driven enhancements for a more interactive and personalized user experience.

Upcoming launch event: Mark your calendars

The official online launch for Nothing ‘Ear Open’ is set for September 24 at 6:30 PM IST.

So, stay tuned for further details about this highly anticipated audio product.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPad 9 to be available for Rs 18,000 during the sale

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which is scheduled to kickstart on September 27 is expected to offer the iPad 9 at an astonishing low price tag. As per the information available, it is said that the tablet will be available at around Rs 18,000. While Apple products are known for their premium price tag, this offer marks one of the rare occasions where an iPad will be available at below Rs 20,000- making it ideal and more affordable than many Android alternatives.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord Buds 3 launched at Rs 2,299 with ANC, 43-hour battery and more

OnePlus, a popular consumer goods brand has recently unleashed its entry-level wireless earbuds, named the Nord Buds 3 in the Indian market. The buds are currently priced at Rs 2,299 and will go on sale from September 20 onwards via Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra and its offline partner stores