Tuesday, September 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Nothing Teases ‘Ear Open’ launch on September 24: What to expect?

Nothing Teases ‘Ear Open’ launch on September 24: What to expect?

The official online launch event for 'Ear Open' is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST on September 24. With the anticipation building, fans are eagerly awaiting more information on this intriguing new product from Nothing.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2024 20:17 IST
Nothing, Ear Open
Image Source : NOTHING Nothing Ear Open

Nothing, a London-based tech startup which existed for a while has been making waves with itrs brand as well as sub-brand CMF by Nothing. Recently, the company has teased a new product launch which has been scheduled for September 24, 2024. 

A teaser was rolled out that shared a cryptic message (on Tuesday), that hinted at a potential new audio product, speculated to be the Nothing ‘Ear Open’, which will be a fresh addition to their wireless earbuds lineup.

What is 'Ear Open'? 

While Nothing has yet not revealed any further details related to the upcoming product, but it has been speculated that the ‘Ear Open’ could feature an open-ear design, which will be setting it from their existing products.

Nothing already has a strong portfolio of earbuds, that includes:

  • Nothing Ear a
  • Ear 1
  • Ear 2
  • Nothing Stick

Additionally, their sub-brand CMF further offers Neckband Pro and CMF Buds Pro in the Indian market which are relatively good at performance.

ChatGPT Integration in Nothing audio range

In a previous announcement, Nothing confirmed its plan to integrate ChatGPT across its entire audio lineup. Whether the ‘Ear Open’ will feature this integration remains to be seen, but it could offer AI-driven enhancements for a more interactive and personalized user experience.

Upcoming launch event: Mark your calendars

The official online launch for Nothing ‘Ear Open’ is set for September 24 at 6:30 PM IST.

Related Stories
Nothing Phone 3 is not arriving any time soon: Here's why

Nothing Phone 3 is not arriving any time soon: Here's why

CMF first smartphone's specifications, design leaked: All we know so far

CMF first smartphone's specifications, design leaked: All we know so far

Nothing to unleash CMF Phone 1 on July 8 in India: What to expect?

Nothing to unleash CMF Phone 1 on July 8 in India: What to expect?

CMF Phone 1 will launch in India next month: Here's what we know so far

CMF Phone 1 will launch in India next month: Here's what we know so far

CMF Phone 1 to feature Super AMOLED display with HDR Support: Details out!

CMF Phone 1 to feature Super AMOLED display with HDR Support: Details out!

Nothing's CMF Phone 1 to arrive with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset: All you need to know

Nothing's CMF Phone 1 to arrive with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset: All you need to know

CMF by Nothing set to launch Watch Pro 2 and more: All you need to know

CMF by Nothing set to launch Watch Pro 2 and more: All you need to know

Nothing set to launch Phone 2a Plus on July 31: What to expect?

Nothing set to launch Phone 2a Plus on July 31: What to expect?

Nothing Phone 2a Plus to launch in India on July 31: All we know about it so far

Nothing Phone 2a Plus to launch in India on July 31: All we know about it so far

Nothing Phone 2a Plus with 50MP front camera launched in India: Price, specifications

Nothing Phone 2a Plus with 50MP front camera launched in India: Price, specifications

CMF Buds Pro 2 Review: Same design, enhanced sound and features

CMF Buds Pro 2 Review: Same design, enhanced sound and features

So, stay tuned for further details about this highly anticipated audio product.

ALSO READ: Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPad 9 to be available for Rs 18,000 during the sale

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which is scheduled to kickstart on September 27 is expected to offer the iPad 9 at an astonishing low price tag. As per the information available, it is said that the tablet will be available at around Rs 18,000. While Apple products are known for their premium price tag, this offer marks one of the rare occasions where an iPad will be available at below Rs 20,000- making it ideal and more affordable than many Android alternatives.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord Buds 3 launched at Rs 2,299 with ANC, 43-hour battery and more

OnePlus, a popular consumer goods brand has recently unleashed its entry-level wireless earbuds, named the Nord Buds 3 in the Indian market. The buds are currently priced at Rs 2,299 and will go on sale from September 20 onwards via Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra and its offline partner stores

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement