Tuesday, September 17, 2024
     
Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPad 9 to be available for Rs 18,000 during the sale

Planning to enter Apple's ecosystem, then here is the right time, as Flipkart is offering the iPad 9 at an affordable price tag. The tab which was launched in 2021 will be sold at around Rs 18000 during the Big Billion Days sale, which will start on September 27.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2024 19:06 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days, ipad 9, tech news
Image Source : FILE Flipkart Big Billion Days

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which is scheduled to kickstart on September 27 is expected to offer the iPad 9 at an astonishing low price tag. As per the information available, it is said that the tablet will be available at around Rs 18,000. While Apple products are known for their premium price tag, this offer marks one of the rare occasions where an iPad will be available at below Rs 20,000- making it ideal and more affordable than many Android alternatives.

But the major question is if we should be buying the new iPad 9 in 2024. Let’s understand more about the discounted tab.

iPad 9: Price advantage over Android tablets

  • Apple devices rarely go on sale for the lowest price, so the iPad 9 will be available at around Rs 18,000 during the offer, which will make it an ideal purchase during the sale. 
  • The iPad 9, which was originally launched in 2021 (almost 3 years back), remains a compelling option, especially for those who look forward to entering the Apple ecosystem without spending a fortune. 
  • The reduced price makes the iPad 9 one of the most affordable tablets in the Indian market, which will beat many Android competitors. 

Performance: A13 Bionic still holds up

  • The iPad 9 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which is not the latest, but it is more capable of handling everyday tasks.
  • This tab is said to be great for streaming videos, browsing, or using apps like Microsoft Office, social media, Zoom Meeting, Google Meet and more. The performance of the device is said to remain smooth and reliable.
  • However, if you are into heavy gaming or video editing, the limitations of the older processor may become noticeable when compared to newer models.

Display and Apple pencil support

The tablet comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display and is said to offer an excellent viewing experience for the price. While it is yet not an OLED panel, it holds up well for casual use. Another bonus is the support for the first-generation Apple Pencil, making it a good choice for students or professionals needing a tablet for note-taking or light sketches.

Design: Not latest, yet functional

One area where the iPad 9 feels a bit outdated is its design- as the tab comes with thicker bezels and a home button that features Touch ID. It does not match the sleek, bezel-less look of more recent tablets. Furthermore, it lacks 5G support, so those who are seeking ultra-fast internet speeds will need to look at newer models.

Is the iPad 9 worth buying in 2024?

Yes, the device is quite old (launched in 2021), but it could still be used for casual use. The iPad 9 is still considered a solid choice in 2024, with reliable performance, affordable price along with access to Apple’s ecosystem, 

it remains a great deal for anyone who is looking for an entry-level iPad. 

So, if you are after a basic, no-frills tablet, then this might be a chance to upgrade to the Apple iPad 9, enter the Apple ecosystem, and flaunt.

ALSO READ: Apple iOS 18 launched: New features, Siri upgrade and full list of supported iPhones

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord Buds 3 launched at Rs 2,299 with ANC, 43-hour battery and more

