Apple iOS 18 launched: New features, Siri upgrade and full list of supported iPhones

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone

Apple has officially rolled out its latest operating system, iOS 18 for its smartphone. Starting from today itself, iPhone users across the world will be able to experience a range of new features, including enhanced privacy controls and improved functionality. Unleashed at the Glowtime event which was broadcast worldwide on September 9, the tech giant also confirmed that the upcoming iOS 18.1 update will include Apple Intelligence, for enriching the user experience.

Here is everything you need to know about the iOS 18, including iPhone models which will be compatible and how to update your device.

iOS 18: New features

iOS 18 has been introduced with a host of new features that aim at enhancing user privacy and control. The update further brings an upgraded Siri voice assistant, making interactions smoother and more intuitive.

Also, the new AI-powered Apple Intelligence feature, arriving with iOS 18.1, promises to further elevate iPhone performance and user experience.

iOS 18 available on these iPhone models

Today, (September 16), it was rolled out that iOS 18 will be available on 27 different iPhone models. They are:

iPhone SE (second generation or later) iPhone XR iPhone XS and XS Max iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max

The update will be rolled out globally in phases, so not all users may receive it immediately.

How to update to iOS 18?: Steps

If your iPhone is compatible with iOS 18, updating is simple:

Backup your data

Before updating, ensure you back up your iPhone's data to avoid potential data loss.

Check for the Update:

Navigate to Settings

General

Software Update

If iOS 18 is available for your device, you will see the option to download and install it.

Update Your Phone

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the update.

Since the iOS 18 update is being released in phases, some users may not receive the update immediately and may need to wait a few days.

What’s next with iOS 18.1?

Apple has already confirmed that iOS 18.1 will bring the exciting new Apple Intelligence feature, which will enable users to enjoy even smarter functionality on their iPhones.

Stay tuned for this free upgrade in the near future.

ALSO READ: BHASKAR Digital Platform: New initiative by Centre to propel Indian startups

ALSO READ: Google’s Circle to Search feature coming soon to more Android devices