Google’s Circle to Search feature coming soon to more Android devices

Google's visual lookup tool, Circle to Search, enables users to instantly search for any visual element on their screen, and it is reportedly expanding to more Android devices. Previously exclusive to selected Pixel and Samsung devices, the feature might soon be available on devices like the newly launched Tecno V Fold 2.

Originally launched with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series in January (2024), the ‘Circle to Search’ feature will later be added to other Samsung models and Pixel devices.

According to a recent leak by tech tipster Mishaal Rahman, the AI-powered feature is now being integrated into the Tecno V Fold 2. It marks the first appearance of a non-Samsung, non-Pixel phone. Rahman further hinted that the feature will roll out to more Android smartphones next month, breaking the exclusivity that Samsung and Pixel devices previously enjoyed.

How does ‘Circle to Search’ work?

Circle to Search is a visual AI tool which can be accessed by long-pressing the Home or Power button on a compatible device. Once it is activated, then the users can draw a circle around any element on their screen and the tool will automatically perform a visual web search to provide additional information.

Furthermore, to identify the objects or elements, the feature can also translate and copy text.

Google’s continuous enhancements to Circle to Search

Despite its limited availability, Google has been actively enhancing the Circle to Search feature. Recent updates include the development of a ‘crop and share’ option, enabling the users to crop an image and share it via third-party apps.

The feature is capable of identifying the music playing on or near the device. With the upcoming expansion to more Android devices, Circle to Search could become a widely used tool for users seeking quick visual lookup capabilities.

