This BSNL plan is valid for 160 days, costing less than Rs 1,000: Details here

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), which has gained popularity over the period has introduced a budget-friendly plan for Indian users. Offering a host of benefits, which includes unlimited calling, this new recharge plan comes with a long validity of 160 days, making it an attractive option for customers. As BSNL ramps up its network expansion, this plan could further increase its appeal among mobile users across India.

BSNL's expanding 4G network

Recently, BSNL has upgraded its infrastructure to provide better service. The state-run telecom operator has already installed over 25,000 4G towers in the country and it is further working towards its target of 1 lakh new towers in the coming time. This development further aims at improving network connectivity significantly shortly.

Why are Indian users switching to BSNL?

Following the announcement of tariff hikes by private telecom companies like Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) in July 2024. Many users have switched to BSNL for its affordable plans and recently the company has added a new plan worth Rs 997 plan, which will last for 160 days.

BSNL's Rs 997 plan: Details

This plan, which costs less than Rs 1,000 has been designed to provide cost-effective benefits for the users who are looking for long-term benefits. On average, the company charges around Rs 200, for this plan and here are further benefits:

Unlimited calling

Users can enjoy unlimited calls to any network across the country.

2GB daily data: The plan includes a total of 320GB of high-speed data which will be valid for 160 days.

100 SMS per day: Users will get free free daily SMS for 160 days across the country.

Additional benefits

Talking about calling and data benefits, BSNL will be offering free national roaming within this plan. Users will further receive value-added services like BSNL Tunes and Zing Music at no extra cost.

How to recharge your BSNL number with a Rs 997 recharge plan?

Customers can avail of this recharge plan via several convenient methods:

BSNL Self Care app

BSNL’s official website

Nearest retail stores

With a wide range of benefits and a long-term validity period, this plan is expected to attract more users looking for affordable, reliable telecom services.

