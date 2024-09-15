Follow us on Image Source : FILE New rules for buying SIM cards- Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi users must know these changes

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has introduced significant changes to make the process of buying SIM cards for leading telecom providers like Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) customers easier and more secure. With these new rules, the process has become entirely paperless, which makes it more convenient and fraud-resistant for Indian users.

Paperless SIM purchase: No need to visit stores

With the new rules that surfaced, users no longer need to visit telecom company offices to purchase a SIM card or switch operators. The process has become completely digital. Hence, if you are planning to get a new SIM card or change your telecom operator (port), you will be able to verify your documents online without any hassle of submitting photocopies or physical documents.

DoT’s announcement on new SIM rules

The Department of Telecommunications further shared the new rules via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, highlighting how these changes will help prevent fraud and streamline the process. The goal is to protect users from identity theft while moving towards a paperless system, in line with the government's Digital India initiative.

Introduction of e-KYC and Self KYC

One of the major reforms introduced by the DoT is the implementation of e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) and Self-KYC. With these, users can now complete the verification process themselves without needing to visit any telecom operator's office. This includes:

Switching from prepaid to postpaid or vice versa could also be done online via an OTP (One-Time Password) verification process.

The entire process of purchasing a new SIM card can be completed digitally, without sharing any photocopies of documents.

Preventing fraud and fake SIMs

This digital system is further designed to prevent the misuse of users' documents, a common issue with the traditional SIM card purchasing method.

The paperless system ensures that no fake SIM cards are issued to anyone, which will significantly reduce the risk of fraud.

Aadhaar-based e-KYC and self-KYC: How it works?

DoT has integrated Aadhaar-based e-KYC, Self KYC, and OTP-based service switches in its reforms. Here’s what you need to know:

Aadhaar-based e-KYC

Users will have to purchase a SIM card by using only their Aadhaar card for digital verification. Telecom operators will have to verify your Aadhaar details via a paperless process that costs just Re 1 (including GST).

Self KYC

Users will be able to verify their documents online by using DigiLocker.

This self-verification process will enable the customers to manage their KYC process independently, in case they are buying a new SIM or switching from prepaid to postpaid (or vice versa).

OTP-based service switch

Switching between prepaid and postpaid services no longer requires a visit to the telecom operator's office.

You need to switch by verifying your identity through OTP.

The new rules set by the DoT will make SIM card buying or switching telecom operators more convenient, efficient and secured.

ALSO READ: OTP Fraud: Government issues warning to save you from another fraud

ALSO READ: Microsoft cuts 650 more jobs in Xbox division: Part of ongoing restructuring