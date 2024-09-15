Sunday, September 15, 2024
     
  UIDAI extends free Aadhaar update scheme till December 14, 2024: Details here

UIDAI extends free Aadhaar update scheme till December 14, 2024: Details here

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended its free Aadhaar update scheme until December 14. Previously set to end on September 14, the extension enabled users to update their documents on the myAadhaar portal and make profile changes without any fee until the new deadline.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 15, 2024 13:12 IST
UIDAI, Aadhaar update scheme,
Image Source : FILE UIDAI extends free Aadhaar update scheme till December 14, 2024

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has extended its free Aadhaar update scheme until December 14, 2024. Originally, it was set to end on September 14, this extension allows users to upload documents and make profile changes on the myAadhaar portal without incurring any fees for an additional three months.

"UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th December 2024," UIDAI said in a post on social media platform X.

The move is set to "benefit millions of Aadhaar number holders", it added.

The UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their Aadhaar, especially those who have not updated their Aadhaar cards in over a decade. They can review and amend their information if necessary.

“This free service is available only on #myAadhaar portal,” the agency posted.

Aadhaar number, which is linked to individual biometrics, serves as a unique identifier for each citizen of India. The system also helps identify and weed out fake or ghost identities, thereby preventing potential leakages.

The calls on citizens to update documents in Aadhaar at least once in 10 years.

One can update their demographic details on the myAadhaar portal via documents such as ration card, voter ID, domicile certificate, passport, and passbook, among others.

These documents can be submitted online through the MyAadhaar Portal or at any Aadhaar Enrolment Centre. If submitting online, one can simply log in using the aadhaar number and one-time password received on the individual's mobile number.

The UIDAI noted that the facility can be availed even by non-resident Indians (NRIs).

NRIs can submit the documents whenever they are present in India, through the online mode, or by visiting the Aadhaar Centre.

Even a newborn child can be enrolled for Aadhaar "by providing birth certificate and Aadhaar number of the parents", as per the UIDAI. But their Aadhaar biometrics must be updated between 5 and 15 years.

Inputs from IANS

