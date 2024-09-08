Free Aadhaar Card updates available until September 14: Know what can be updated and how?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Free Aadhaar Card updates are available until September 14: Know what can be updated and how?

The Aadhaar card has become an essential document for every Indian, required for everything from school admissions and job applications to banking transactions. If any information on your Aadhaar card is incorrect, it could lead to problems. Fortunately, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is offering a limited-time opportunity to update your UID card details for free until September 14. If you haven’t updated your Aadhaar in the last 10 years, now is the time to do it without incurring additional charges.

UIDAI’s free Aadhaar update facility

UIDAI allows users to correct or update their Aadhaar card details as needed. Whether you need to correct personal information such as your name, address, or date of birth, UIDAI offers both online and offline services. Typically, these updates come with a fee, but until September 14, all updates can be made free of charge. However, if you miss this deadline, you will be charged Rs 50 per update, whether done online or at an Aadhaar centre.

What can be updated in Aadhaar for free?

Currently, UIDAI is offering the opportunity to update your UID card details at no cost if done by the 14th of September. This means you can correct any outdated or incorrect details in your Aadhaar card, such as your name, date of birth, or address, without paying the usual fees. However, after September 14, you will be required to pay Rs 50 for any kind of update.

Importance of keeping Aadhaar updated

Having an updated Aadhaar card is crucial as it serves as a primary identification document for most services in India. Whether it’s availing government schemes, enrolling in educational institutions, or completing KYC for bank accounts, a valid and accurate Aadhaar is necessary. Therefore, if you haven’t updated your Aadhaar for the past decade or have any incorrect information, take advantage of this free update window before September 14 to avoid future hassles and fees.

