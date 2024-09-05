BSNL offers a 45-day recharge plan under Rs 300: Here are the benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL offers a 45-day recharge plan under Rs 300

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is making headlines in the telecom industry these days, all because of the affordable plans they are coming up with. While competitors like Jio, Airtel and Vi have raised the price for the existing recharge plans, BSNL on the other hand has captured attention with affordable plans and longer validity periods. The government-owned telecom service provider has launched a new 45-day validity plan that provides relief to many users of the country, offering more value than its competitors.

Here’s a detailed look at this new offering from the company.

BSNL's affordable plans outshine competitors

As Jio, Airtel and Vi continue to offer recharge plans with a 28 or 30-day validity at higher prices, BSNL is stepping in with an affordable 45-day validity plan. This is a plan which comes with comparatively longer validity at a lower price tag and is one of the key reasons for many users who are now porting their numbers to BSNL.

With this new recharge plan, the telecom company aims to strengthen its growing user base, which has been aided by its increasing 4G network presence across various circles in India.

BSNL's new recharge plan costs Rs 249 and valid for 45 days

This Rs 249 recharge plan stands out in the market for offering a 45-day validity period. This plan is said to be perfect for users who want long-term benefits without frequent recharges.

With unlimited calling to all networks and 100 free SMS daily, this plan could deliver excellent value for money.

Unlike Jio, Airtel or Vi, BSNL's plan will give users more service at a lower price point.

High data limits in a budget-friendly package

In addition to the longer validity and free calling, BSNL’s Rs 249 recharge plan further includes a generous data allowance.

Users could enjoy 90GB of data over 45 days

It offers 2GB of data for daily usage- making the plan highly competitive, especially for data-hungry users who need consistent internet access.

First recharge coupon (FRC) plan for new users

It is important to note that the Rs 249 plan is a First Recharge Coupon (FRC) offer. This means the plan is available only to new users who are signing up with BSNL. For those switching to BSNL, this plan provides an enticing reason to choose the network, thanks to its unbeatable combination of validity, data, and calling benefits.

Why BSNL is becoming a popular choice?

BSNL’s affordability and long-term validity are helping it regain popularity among Indian users. With its expanding 4G network and customer-centric offers, the telecom provider is quickly becoming a preferred option for those seeking budget-friendly, reliable mobile services.

