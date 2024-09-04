BSNL 5G launch date finally CONFIRMED: Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : BSNL BSNL

For the past few months, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has been making headlines in the telecom industry. From updates on its recharge plans to advancements in its 4G network, the government-owned telecom company has been in the spotlight. Now, there’s a significant update for the users as the company is planning to unleash the 5G service soon.

Launch date revealed: 5G service by Sankranti 2025

According to a report by The Hindu, BSNL's Andhra Pradesh Principal General Manager, L. Srinu announced during a recent press conference, that BSNL is preparing to launch its 5G services by Sankranti in 2025.

Currently, the company is focused on upgrading its infrastructure, including towers and other essential equipment, to facilitate the rollout of 5G as quickly as possible.

BSNL's strategy: Upgrading 4G to 5G

BSNL’s 4G technology, which is being supplied by Tata Consultancy Services, is designed to be upgradable to 5G. This means that BSNL will not be needing to make significant additional investments to transition to 5G.

The rollout of 5G will begin in regions where BSNL has already launched its 4G services, ensuring a smooth and efficient upgrade process.

Why users are shifting to BSNL?

With major telecom players like Jio, Airtel and Vi increasing their recharge plan prices, many mobile users are turning to BSNL for more affordable options. The telecom company has been rapidly expanding its 4G network reach to meet the growing demand and enhance user convenience, and the upcoming 5G service is set to further boost its appeal.

BSNL’s entry into the 5G market marks a significant step forward for the company and its millions of users, promising faster speeds and improved connectivity soon.

