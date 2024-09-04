Jio's new Rs 122 plan offers 1GB daily data for a month

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio

Reliance Jio, a leading private telecom service provider in the country has unveiled a new offer for budget-conscious users. With approximately 49 crore subscribers (at present), Jio has been continuing to cater for its vast user base across the country, by introducing economical plans that meet various needs. For those who are seeking cost-effective data solutions, then the telecom company has a remarkable plan which is priced at just Rs 122.

What does the Rs 122 plan offer?

This new plan from Reliance Jio has been designed to provide the most to the user. It gives 1GB of data per day.

The plan is valid for 28 days- which is roughly a month.

This plan is ideal for users who require a steady data supply throughout the month without breaking the bank.

However, it is important to note that this plan does not include voice calling or free SMS benefits.

Exclusively for Jio Phone users

This is important to note that the plan is specifically tailored for Jio Phone users and is not available for smartphone users.

This plan serves as an add-on, to ensure that Jio Phone users have access to affordable daily data without the need for a more expensive plan.

Hence, if in case you are using a Jio Phone and are looking for a budget-friendly data solution, this plan could be an excellent fit.

Key points to know about the recharge plan:

Cost: Rs 122 Data: 1GB per day Validity: 28 days Extras: No voice calling or SMS benefits Eligibility: Available only for Jio Phone users

Reliance Jio majorly aims at providing more value to its users while maintaining affordability. For those relying on Jio Phones, this plan claims to ensure a reliable data connection at a minimal cost.

