BSNL's 1-year plan offers 600GB data: Full details here

With the rising cost of recharge plans from private telecom providers like Jio, Airtel, and VI, mobile users are increasingly turning to BSNL for more affordable options. Known for its budget-friendly offerings, the government-owned telecom company has become a popular choice for many users across the nation, the reason being- cheap recharge plans with extended validity.

To capitalize on the price hikes by its competitors, BSNL has introduced several strong plans with long-term benefits, to attract more customers.

BSNL's 1-year plan offers unmatched value

Among the new plans, BSNL's Rs 2,999 recharge plan stands out as a great option for those seeking affordability and long-term validity.

This plan provides customers with a full year of service, eliminating the need for frequent recharges.

With 365 days of validity, users can make unlimited calls to any network, offering great convenience and cost savings.

Generous data allowance for heavy users

For customers who require substantial internet data, this BSNL plan is particularly appealing. It includes a whopping 600GB of high-speed data, allowing users to stream OTT content, browse the internet, and more without worrying about running out of data. Once the 600GB is exhausted, users can still enjoy internet access at a reduced speed of 40Kbps, ensuring continuous connectivity.

Additional benefits: OTT and SMS

BSNL's Rs 2,999 plan is not just about calls and data. It also includes several added benefits to enhance the user experience. Subscribers receive a free BSNL Tune subscription for one month, enabling them to personalize their call tones. Additionally, the plan comes with a 30-day free subscription to EROS NOW Entertainment, offering access to a variety of movies, TV shows, and music. On top of these perks, users are provided with 100 free SMS messages daily, adding even more value to the plan.

Why BSNL is gaining popularity?

Since the price hikes by Jio, Airtel, and VI, BSNL has emerged as a viable alternative for cost-conscious consumers. By introducing affordable plans with extensive benefits, BSNL is not only retaining its current customer base but also attracting new users. The Rs 2,999 annual plan exemplifies BSNL’s strategy to offer more for less, making it an attractive option for those seeking comprehensive mobile services without breaking the bank.

