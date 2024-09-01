This BSNL plan is under Rs 1,000 and will last for 300 days: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE This BSNL plan will last for 300 days and will be priced under Rs 1,000

BSNL, a telecom company has recently made news by launching several been launching several affordable plans to compete with Jio, Airtel, and VI. As a result, millions of Indian users have started switching their numbers to BSNL to take advantage of its affordable plans, and this trend has been growing ever since.

The company has recently added a new recharge plan to its lineup which lasts for more than 9 months with a single recharge which will cost below Rs 1,000- certainly intensifying the competition with the other private telecom service providers.

Updated recharge plan list

BSNL has reportedly upgraded its list of recharge plans. The company has included plans for every category in its list keeping in mind the convenience of the users. Now BSNL has come up with such a recharge plan which has taken away the sleep of private companies. BSNL is now offering 300-day validity to its users at the lowest price.

Here are the details about this recharge plan of BSNL.

A recharge plan which lasts for 300 days

BSNL has included a new recharge plan which will make mobile users certainly happy and free from every month’s recharging. The government-owned telecom company has come up with the cheapest recharge plan which will last for 300 days from the date of recharge.

Rs 979 plan

The new recharge plan with 300 days validity is priced at Rs 979, which enables you to make unlimited free calls to any network for the offered days- making you free from any further hassle of taking recharge plans again and again at go.

This plan is certainly the most economical recharge plan for those users who need more data. BSNL further offers its customers 2GB of data per day, for the first 60 days of the plan. Also, users will get 100 free SMS per day for the first 60 days.

Other affordable plans

BSNL has also included a powerful plan worth Rs 797 in its list. In this, the company is providing 300 days validity for crores of users at this price. Other private companies are further offering only 84 to 90 days validity to their customers but BSL has extended its validity further- which makes it an unbeatable offer.

