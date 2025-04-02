Anurag Thakur calls Waqf Bill an attack on injustice, says 'cannot allow another partition of country' BJP MP Anurag Thakur, while speaking in the Lok Sabha on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, launched a strong attack on the Opposition, accusing them of ignoring the alleged misuse of waqf properties. He declared that India cannot allow a “second partition” under the pretext of “land jihad”.

Ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Anurag Thakur launched a sharp attack on the Opposition during a debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, declaring that India "cannot allow another partition" of the country. "India has seen a partition in 1947. That partition happened because of one family and one party. Today, we will not allow a second partition in the name of land jihad. We will not allow it to happen. India needs freedom from the fear of the Waqf Board," Thakur said while backing the bill.

Thakur accused opposition parties of opposing the bill for political motives, rather than considering what he called the "injustice" in the way waqf properties are administered. He claimed that only a handful of people control vast waqf properties across the country, sidelining common citizens. "Only 200 people have control over waqf properties. The land of poor Hindus, Dalits, tribals, and backward classes has been taken over, and no one speaks against this injustice. Why is the Opposition afraid of addressing this issue?" he said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill aims to bring structural changes to the management of waqf properties by introducing government oversight and stricter regulations. Thakur argued that the existing system unfairly allowed unchecked control over land, calling it a threat to the interests of ordinary citizens.

The bill has now become a major political flashpoint, with the government pushing for its passage and the Opposition calling it an attack on minority rights. As the debate continues, Thakur’s fiery remarks have further intensified the already heated political atmosphere.