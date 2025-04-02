Waqf Amendment Bill: Key recommendations and changes suggested by BJP allies TDP, JDU Waqf Bill 2024 aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 has been introduced in the Lok Sabha today amid huge protests from the opposition. However, considering the support by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) members, the Bill would be passed. NDA allies Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) hold a mandate in the House and their suggestion and recommendations were duly implemented into the Bill.

With the support of allies TDP, JD(U) and LJP, the government would also push for the bill to be passed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

TDP's suggestion in the Waqf Bill

As per the reports, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP asked for one key change in the Waqf Bill. The party wants to change provisions stating that non-Muslims can become members of the state's Waqf boards. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) hailed the inclusion of women in Waqf Boards and called it a progressive move.

On Tuesday, the party issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs for Wednesday, April 2, to ensure their presence in the House for the discussion on the Waqf bill.

JDU's suggestion in the Waqf Bill

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) extended its support to the Waqf Bill only on the condition that the Bill would not be implemented retrospectively. JD(U) is strongly against the retrospective implementation of the Bill once it becomes the law. For the unversed, Retrospective impact is a key provision in the existing Waqf Act, 1995, which is the concept of "Waqf by user." This means that properties that have been long used for religious or charitable purposes, such as mosques or graveyards, are automatically classified as Waqf.

JD(U) leaders have argued that any retrospective effect could create legal complications and stoke tensions, particularly in states like Bihar.

JD(U) MP Lalan Singh supported the Waqf bill and delivered a strong speech in the Lok Sabha. "Since the beginning of the Waqf amendment bill, the opposition is trying to create a narrative that this is against the Muslims and disturbing the environment of the country. This is not against the Muslims. Waqf is a kind of trust, which is made to work for Muslims. This trust should have the right to do justice to every person, whether man, woman, rich or poor," Lalan Singh said.

Waqf Bill be passed in the Parliament?

Considering the numbers, it can be said that the BJP can comfortably pass the Waqf Amendment Bill. In the 543-member House, the BJP-led NDA currently has 293 members. The Bill needs 272 votes in favour for passage. The bill would pass smoothly in the Rajya Sabha as well because the NDA has surpassed the majority mark with 126 members on its side in the House of 236 members, including two independents and six nominated members.