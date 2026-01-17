Rahul Gandhi meets families hit by Indore water contamination deaths, slams MP govt | Video Rahul Gandhi probed the fixes' longevity, "Clean water's absent even now—media glare sustains it; focus fades, crisis rebounds." Dismissing politicization claims, he declared: "Opposition leader here to aid post-deaths. Ensuring clean water is my duty, and I'll see it through."

Indore:

Congress Member of Parliament and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi visited Indore on Saturday (January 17) amid the deadly Bhagirathpura water contamination outbreak, meeting grieving families and hospitalised victims. Accompanied by state leaders like PCC chief Jitu Patwari and LoP Umang Singhar, he visited Bombay Hospital and the affected locality, vowing to ensure clean water access while blasting the BJP's "urban model" failures.

Gandhi meets victims, highlights govt lapses

Gandhi consoled families at Bhagirathpura, where contaminated water caused deaths and widespread illness from vomiting and diarrhea. In a press conference, he said, "I've just met the affected families- deaths occurred, and they're being intimidated. Entire households fell sick after drinking poisoned water. Indore can't provide clean water? People die from it."

He called it systemic, "This is the urban model- not just Indore, but cities everywhere. Govt shirks responsibility for clean water. Someone in power orchestrated this negligence; they must own it."

Rahul Gandhi hands over Rs 1 lakh aid cheques to 22 households

Rahul Gandhi visited families affected by the Bhagirathpura water contamination crisis in Indore, distributing Rs 1 lakh assistance cheques to 22 impacted households. He also met Anil Kori, son of deceased victim Tara Rani, who died due to the poisoned water.

Sharp critique of BJP's long rule

Gandhi questioned sustainability, "Even today, no clean water here. Media and national focus keeps it going- attention lifts, crisis returns." Rejecting politics accusations, he affirmed: "As opposition leader, I'm here to help after deaths. My duty is clean water for people, and I'll deliver."

MP Congress echoed, Patwari condemned BJP's 20+ years in power, Indore's 25-year BJP civic rule, and 30-year MP dominance failing basic water supply. Singhar stressed constitutional rights to clean water, demanding justice and solutions.

CM Mohan Yadav counters with Bhopal jab, aid package

CM Mohan Yadav announced Rs 2 lakh aid per deceased family and free treatment, while countering Gandhi by referencing Congress-era Bhopal gas tragedy mishandling. Visiting the Union Carbide site Saturday, CM Yadav shifted 337 metric tonnes of toxic waste and accused Congress of enabling CEO Warren Anderson's escape under Rajiv Gandhi. Yadav slammed opposition "death politics" in Indore, heightening the political row.