WhatsApp to introduce new Chat Filter feature for easy access to old chats: How to use it?

WhatsApp has launched many new features over the period and has recently introduced a new Chat Filter feature which will be available for Android 2.24.18.16 beta.

Written By: Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: September 01, 2024
Image Source : FILE WhatsApp to introduce new Chat Filter feature for easy access to old chats

WhatsApp, a widely used instant messaging app with more than 3 billion users across the world has been introducing several new features to enhance the user experience. The company is set to launch a new feature which will make it easier to find old and important chats. As the platform continues evolving, the platform has been regularly adding new features to enhance user experience, and the upcoming addition is further expected to simplify the process of locating the old conversations on the platform.

New Chat Filter feature

As per the WABetaInfo reports, one of the popular sources for WhatsApp updates stated that the app is planning to introduce a new chat filter for users. This feature will be operative in the upcoming Android 2.24.18.16 beta via Google Play Store for updates. The chat filter option will be located in the top right corner of the chat list, enabling the users to easily search through contacts and specific chats.

Chat Filter: How does it work?

The Chat Filter feature aims at streamlining the search process within the app. Users will be able to select a custom filter to view only the chats which they will be interested in, which is particularly useful for locating the older messages on the platform. 

This will eliminate the need to scroll through the entire chat list repeatedly, making it more convenient for the users to find important conversations quickly.

Improved user experience with the new update

With this new feature, WhatsApp will continue its tradition of enhancing user experience by introducing practical tools. The addition of the chat filter is expected to make navigating the app more efficient, especially for those who have a large number of contacts and active chats.

This update further follows closely on the heels of WhatsApp's recent introduction of Voice Chat Mode in Meta AI. It demonstrates the commitment of the company to providing innovative features for its users. 

You need to keep an eye on the Google Play Store for the latest beta update to try out this new feature and improve your WhatsApp experience.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu partners with Google to launch AI initiatives, announces TN AI Labs in Chennai

ALSO READ: TRAI and Google implements new rules for mobile users: Details here

