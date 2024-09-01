Tamil Nadu partners with Google to launch AI initiatives, announces TN AI Labs in Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Google

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming industries around the globe, and India is harnessing its potential too. In a significant move, the Tamil Nadu government has partnered with Google to explore AI-driven initiatives in the state. This collaboration will include the establishment of a new facility, the 'Tamil Nadu AI Labs' in Chennai to foster innovation and development in the AI sector.

On August 31, the Tamil Nadu government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google to advance AI technology in the state. The announcement was made by Dr TRB Rajaa, the Minister for Industries, who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter). The MoU was signed during Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's visit to the United States.

Tamil Nadu AI Labs launch in Chennai

As part of this collaboration, the state will set up the Tamil Nadu AI Labs in Chennai. This facility will aim at integrating AI technology into startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and rural areas.

Google has partnered with Guidance, the state's investment agency which will lead the efforts to promote AI-based innovation and growth in these sectors.

Expanding AI education and opportunities

One of the key objectives of this partnership is to provide AI training to 2 million young professionals via the Naan Mudhalvan upskilling platform.

The initiative further aims at empowering the youth with cutting-edge AI skills, which prepare them for future job opportunities in the digital economy.

Furthermore, startups in Tamil Nadu will benefit from mentorship and networking opportunities, while MSMEs will gain access to Google Cloud’s AI technology via an open network marketplace.

Collaboration with leading companies

Along with the partnership with Google, Tamil Nadu has signed an agreement with other prominent companies, including Nokia, PayPal, and Infinix. These collaborations aim to establish technology centres in cities like Coimbatore, Madurai, and Chennai, further boosting the state's digital infrastructure and capabilities.

Building a thriving AI ecosystem

Amit Zavery, Head of Google Cloud Platform, emphasized the importance of the partnership, stating, "This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to fostering inclusive growth and technological progress through AI. We look forward to working together to build a thriving AI ecosystem in Tamil Nadu, one that not only drives innovation and creates opportunities but also empowers individuals with the skills they need to succeed in the digital age."

