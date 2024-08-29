Mukesh Ambani announces Jio PhoneCall AI, Jio TvOS, Jio AI-Cloud and more at RIL AGM

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio

At the 47th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) which took place today, Chairman Mukesh Ambani highlighted the bold vision for the future of digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in India. From Jio's status as the world's largest mobile data company to new AI-powered initiatives, Ambani highlighted on how Reliance is set to transform various sectors and bring the benefits of cutting-edge technology to every Indian.

Jio: The world's largest mobile data company

In his address, Ambani further announced that Jio has become the world's largest mobile data company, boasting a user base of 490 million.

Jio users, on average, consume around 30 GB of data per month, contributing to nearly 8 per cent of global mobile traffic.

Image Source : JIOJio AI Cloud

This massive growth highlights Jio's position as a leader in the telecommunications industry, and is driven by its innovative 5G stack developed which was entirely by Jio’s engineers.

Pioneering AI with Jio Brain

Reliance is taking significant strides in AI development, with the introduction of Jio Brain, a comprehensive suite of AI tools which are designed to transform Reliance's operating companies.

Image Source : JIOJioBrain

Jio Brain aims to enhance customer service, provide real-time, data-driven insights and streamline workflows.

This initiative is a key part of Reliance's strategy to build AI-native digital infrastructure across all its businesses and lay the groundwork for a national AI ecosystem.

Building India's AI infrastructure

Ambani further revealed its plan to establish gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, which will be powered by Reliance's green energy solutions.

These data centres will host RIL's AI models and services within India, which will fully comply with the country's data and privacy regulations.

The goal is to create a connected intelligence network which will enable users to access data and AI services from anywhere, on any device, over low-latency broadband networks.

Major focused sectors: Agriculture, Education, Healthcare, and Small Businesses

Image Source : JIO AI

The AGM highlighted 4 main sectors which will be focused on, and which will benefit the most from AI will be agriculture, education, healthcare, and small businesses. Ambani emphasised that AI will revolutionize farming practices, personalize education, improve healthcare outcomes, and empower small businesses with data-driven insights and automation.

New AI and digital services for Jio users

Jio AI-Cloud

Jio is set to launch several new AI and digital services, which will include the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer, providing up to 100 GB of free cloud storage starting this Diwali (October end).

Image Source : JIOJio AI Cloud

Jio PhoneCall AI

Jio will also be introducing Jio Phonecall AI, a new feature which will allow users to record and store calls and convert voice to text by using AI technology. This feature will be easy to use and will be helpful for people of all age groups.

Image Source : JIOJio PhoneCallAI

Jio TvOS

Jio TvOS, a 100 per cent home-grown operating system for Jio set-top boxes, and the JioHome app, a personal control centre will help in managing smart home devices.

Image Source : FILEJio AirFiber

