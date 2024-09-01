TRAI and Google implements new rules for mobile users: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TRAI and Google implement new rules for mobile users

As of September 1 (2024), new rules affecting mobile users have come into effect. These changes, introduced by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and Google, are aimed at enhancing user experience and security. If you use a smartphone, it’s important to be aware of these new guidelines, especially if you frequently make online payments or download apps.

New rule to combat ‘Spam Calls’

To tackle the growing issue of spam and fake calls, TRAI has implemented a new rule that could impact how quickly you receive one-time passwords (OTPs) during online transactions.

This directive mandates telecom operators like BSNL, Jio, Vodafone Idea (Vi), and Airtel to block unregistered numbers immediately.

While this move aims to protect users from fraudulent calls, it might cause slight delays in receiving OTPs for online shopping and payments.

Google cracks down on low-quality apps

In a parallel move to enhance digital safety, Google has further implemented a new policy for its Play Store, which was implemented on September 1, 2024.

Google further said to take strict action against fake and low-quality apps, which could pose a risk to users’ data by being potential sources of malware.Starting today onwards (September 1, 2024), the tech giant will start removing such kinds of apps from the Play Store, which is a significant step toward ensuring the privacy and security of smartphone users across the nation.

The new rules by TRAI and Google are designed to provide a safer and more secure environment for mobile users in India. It further reflects the ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and data protection.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu partners with Google to launch AI initiatives, announces TN AI Labs in Chennai

With these strategic initiatives, Tamil Nadu is positioning itself as a leader in AI development in India, leveraging global partnerships to drive technological advancements and create a future-ready workforce.

ALSO READ: Apple to DISCONTINUE these devices after iPhone 16 series launch

Apple is expected to discontinue a set of devices which have been existing for a very long time- by this, the tech player makes room for the new lineups.