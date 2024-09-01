Sunday, September 01, 2024
     
Apple to DISCONTINUE these devices after iPhone 16 series launch

With the launch of the iPhone 16 series and other new products, Apple is expected to make several changes to its lineup, discontinuing older devices to make room for the latest innovations.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: September 01, 2024 14:00 IST
Apple
Image Source : FILE Apple

Apple is set to host its most anticipated event this month which is scheduled for September 9. The event will be broadcast worldwide from Apple Park which is based in Cupertino, California. This time the event has been titled ‘It's Glowtime’, and it will be unveiling 4 new iPhone 16 models along with other exciting product launches. 

However, as is customary with each new iPhone release, Apple is expected to discontinue a set of devices which have been existing for a very long time- by this, the tech player makes room for the new lineups.

 Here’s a look at 6 Apple devices which could be discontinued by following the launch of the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

According to MacRumors’ report, Apple might discontinue the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max after the official launch of the iPhone 16 series. This move states that the company has been strategically sensing the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models, which are currently the only ones which are capable of running Apple Intelligence. 

By discontinuing these models, Apple might push users to upgrade to the latest iPhones to access all the AI features and enhance capabilities.

iPhone 14 Plus

Following the trend of discontinuing older models, like the iPhone 13 Mini (which was discontinued last year), the iPhone 14 Plus might also face discontinuation. With the focus shifting away from Plus models, there are several rumours which state that the company might replace them with a new ‘Air’ model in the iPhone 17 series, marking a shift in their product strategy.

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13, which was launched in 2021 is currently the oldest of the existing iPhones available right now. As Apple prepares to launch the iPhone 16 series, it is speculated that the iPhone 13 is likely to be discontinued. 

This move may align with Apple's practice of phasing out older models to streamline their product offerings.
AirPods 2 and AirPods 3

Apple is expected to introduce the new AirPods 4 on September 9 at the flagship event. The new AirPods are speculated to launch in 2 variants: an entry-level and a mid-range model. With the launch of the new AirPods, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that Apple might discontinue the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3- replacing them with the updated models to offer improved features and performance.

If you are considering purchasing an older iPhone model or AirPods, then it is worth waiting until after the September event to see what Apple devices will no longer be serviceable. Stay tuned for more updates on Apple's latest announcements.

ALSO READ: Upcoming launches in September 2024: iPhone 16 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Motorola Razr 50 and more

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 series: Here is the list of major UPGRADE expected in the upcoming event

