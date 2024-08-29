iPhone 16 series: Here is the list of major UPGRADE expected in the upcoming event

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Event

Apple has officially announced the launch date of its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series. Set to be unveiled on September 9, the new lineup will include the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple's vast fanbase is certainly eager to learn about the significant upgrades and new features that the tech giant has to offer with the latest release.

Here are five major changes expected in the iPhone 16 series.

Redesigned aesthetics and bigger display

One of the most noticeable changes in the iPhone 16 series is expected to be the design. Apple is rumoured to be introducing a fresh new look for its latest models, moving away from the design language of the iPhone 15 series.

This new design could include thinner bezels across all models, giving users a more immersive display experience. Additionally, the iPhone 16 series is expected to feature larger screens than its predecessors, providing more display real estate for apps, videos, and multitasking.

Also, what I am curious about is to have a look at the fresh new foldable iPhone which has been speculated for a long time now.

Action button on all models

Apple introduced an action button in the iPhone 15 Pro models, which was a new feature that replaced the traditional mute switch with a customizable button for various shortcuts.

With the iPhone 16 series, Apple is expected to expand this feature beyond the Pro models. This means that even the base variants of the iPhone 16 could come equipped with the versatile action button, which will allow the users to access their favourite functions with a single press.

Powered by A18 Bionic chipset

Performance is a key selling point for Apple's devices and the new iPhone 16 series is no exception.

According to leaks and rumours, all models in the new series will be powered by the A18 Bionic chipset. Earlier, Apple has reserved its latest and most powerful chips for the Pro models, but this time, it appears that the company is levelling the playing field by equipping all versions of the iPhone 16 with the same high-performance processor.

This A18 chipset is expected to deliver exceptional speed and efficiency, making the iPhone 16 series a powerhouse for gaming, multitasking, and more.

Enhanced AI capabilities with Apple intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is becoming an increasingly important aspect of smartphones, and Apple is poised to take a big step forward in this area with the iPhone 16 series.

The new lineup is expected to feature advanced AI capabilities under the banner of Apple Intelligence. This could include improvements in Siri, better on-device processing for AI tasks, and new AI-driven features that enhance user experience across the board.

With these upgrades, the iPhone 16 could offer more personalized and intuitive interactions, setting a new standard for AI integration in mobile devices.

Upgraded camera systems

Apple is known for pushing the boundaries of smartphone photography, and the iPhone 16 series is expected to continue this trend.

The new models could come with a revamped camera setup, featuring a vertical arrangement for the sensors.

The Pro models are rumoured to include a powerful 50-megapixel triple-camera system, complete with advanced optical image stabilization and AI-powered features for improved photo and video quality.

Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro may support up to 5x optical zoom, allowing users to capture distant subjects with clarity and precision.

