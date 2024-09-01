Upcoming launches in September 2024: iPhone 16 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Motorola Razr 50 and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Upcoming launches in September 2024

With the beginning of September, some major technology players in the smartphone space are set to unleash several devices. Certainly, it's the major time of the year when the biggest tech players make the major flagship announcements and fans eagerly wait for the latest innovations and features from major tech brands. While Apple is gearing up to unleash the much-anticipated release of the iPhone 16 series, other tech majors like Samsung, Motorola, Infinix and Vivo are preparing to showcase their newest smartphones.

Here’s a detailed look at all the smartphones which are expected to debut in September 2024.

iPhone 16 series

Apple is set to launch its 4 new variants of the iPhone 16 series. The event is scheduled for its September 9 event, held at the Apple Park in Cupertino. The lineup includes:

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

The standard iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are expected to come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays respectively. The Pro models, iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could feature larger displays measuring 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. All four models are likely to be powered by the A18 chipset.

Vivo T3 Ultra

Vivo has not officially confirmed the T3 Ultra’s launch, which is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor and is expected to feature a 3D curved AMOLED display. The device is speculated to be around Rs 30,000, which makes it a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market.

Infinix Hot 50

Infinix Hot 50 5G smartphone to launch in India on September 5 and the device will be available on Flipkart. It will feature TUV SUD certification, ensuring 5 years of fluency in performance. Rumours suggest that Hot 50 will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and may stand under the price band of around Rs 10,000, certainly making it a good choice for budget-conscious buyers.

Motorola Razr 50

Motorola is set to unveil the standard Motorola Razr 50 on September 9. This smartphone will feature a 3.6-inch external display and support for Gemini AI and will provide enhanced user experiences. The Motorola Razr 50 is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset and is expected to be priced at around Rs 50,000.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE is also expected to be one of the most anticipated launches this month. Following the success of its predecessors, the S24 FE is rumoured to bring significant upgrades in terms of performance, camera, and battery life, which will allow users to look for a flagship-like experience at a more affordable price.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Ambani announces Jio PhoneCall AI, Jio TvOS, Jio AI-Cloud and more at RIL AGM

ALSO READ: Realme Buds T01 TWS earbuds launched in India: Details here