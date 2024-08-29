Realme Buds T01 TWS earbuds launched in India: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Realme Buds T01 TWS earbuds

Realme has introduced its latest Realme Buds T01- true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in the Indian market. The buds were launched alongside the Realme 13 5G series, and the new earbuds come with a range of features aimed at enhancing the audio experience for users.

Price in India

The Realme Buds T01 is priced at Rs. 1,299 in India.

It is available in two colour options- Black and White.

Those who are interested in buying can purchase the TWS via Realme's official website, along with Amazon India and Flipkart.

Features

The Buds T01 earbuds feature 13mm dynamic drivers with PET diaphragms, providing robust sound quality. They come equipped with touch controls which enable the users to manage calls, navigate playlists and control volume, through simple gestures like double tap, triple tap, or long press.

Environmental Noise Cancellation and connectivity

These earbuds feature AI-based Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology that helps reduce background noise by identifying human voices, making them ideal for clear calls and a better listening experience. The earbuds have a low latency rate of 85 milliseconds, ensuring minimal audio delay.

For connectivity, the Buds T01 use Bluetooth 5.4 and are compatible with both Android and iOS devices via the Realme Link app. The app further offers features like the Volume Enhancer, which boosts the volume intensity from 97dB to 102 dB. Furthermore, the earbuds support Google Fast Pair for quick and easy pairing with devices.

Battery

Buds T01 earbuds offer up to seven hours of playback on a single charge. With the included oval-shaped charging case, the total playback time extends up to 28 hours. Each earbud is powered by a 40mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 400mAh battery. A quick 10-minute charge provides up to two hours of playback, making them convenient for users on the go.

The earbuds are IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities. Each earbud weighs around 4 grams, ensuring a comfortable fit for prolonged use.

Overall, the Realme Buds T01 offer a comprehensive set of features at an affordable price, catering to the needs of budget-conscious consumers looking for quality audio products.

