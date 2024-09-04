What is Masked Aadhaar Card? Why you should use it for hotel check-ins?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Masked Aadhaar Card

In today’s digital age, safeguarding your personal information is important for everyone- poor, rich, famous or infamous- doesn’t matter. One area where many people are unknowingly compromising their data is by providing their Aadhaar card at hotels. Whether you are booking a room via OYO or any other hotel chain available in the country, guests are habituated to provide their original Aadhaar card. Although it looks normal, it looks like a routine act which could pose significant risks to the card bearer, including potential data theft and bank fraud.

To save yourself from any such incidence or situation, you are suggested to use a Masked Aadhaar Card. Here is detailed information about it, which you need to know:

Masked Aadhaar Card: What is it?

A Masked Aadhaar Card is a modified version of your Aadhaar card which helps you to hide the first eight digits of your Aadhaar number and shows only the last four digits. This helps to add a layer of security by minimizing the exposure of your personal information.

So, in case you are unfamiliar with Masked Aadhaar Cards, here is a detailed guide on how to use them in our day-to-day lives.

Let us understand why you need to switch to a Masked Aadhaar Card.

One of the critical documents which is a must-have in India and is often used for identity verification is the Aadhaar card. Given its importance, you need to handle it with care to avoid falling victim to fraud and identity theft.

A Masked Aadhaar Card offers enhanced protection by concealing sensitive parts of your Aadhaar number (which has to be secured and safe), making it a safer alternative to presenting the original card.

How to download your masked Aadhaar Card

To download a Masked Aadhaar Card, you need to follow these simple steps:

Visit the UIDAI Website: Go to [UIDAI's official website](https://uidai.gov.in/). Access 'My Aadhaar': Click on the 'My Aadhaar' option. Enter your Aadhaar Number: Input your Aadhaar number and complete the captcha. Verify OTP: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Download Masked Aadhaar: After verification, select the option for a Masked Aadhaar Card and download it.

Where to use your Masked Aadhaar card

Masked Aadhaar Cards can be utilized in several scenarios:

Hotel Check-ins: Use it during check-in or check-out to ensure your data remains protected. Travel: Present it at the airport for identification without exposing your full Aadhaar number.

